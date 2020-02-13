Left Menu
Dr. Sohini Sastri Wins Best Astrologer of the Year at Indian Achievers Award Ceremony

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir)

Kolkata born renowned astrologer Dr. Sohini Sastri, has been graced with prestigious Indian Achievers Award, wherein she was adjudged the Best Astrologer of the Year. The award was presented to Dr. Sohini Sastri by Hon’ble Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, in a special ceremony conducted at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Indian Achievers Awards are aimed at identifying significant personalities for the year 2020. Several other luminaries were also present during the award ceremony including Shri Murli Manohar Joshi (Senior BJP Leader); Shri Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs); Shri Shyam Jaju (National Vice President, BJP); Acharya Balakrishnan (Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara); Bhaichung Bhutia (famous Indian footballer), and Bollywood actors Smt. Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Shri Suresh Oberoi and Shri Mukesh Rishi to name a few.

Speaking on her enviable achievement, Dr. Sohini Sastri, said, “I am humbled to win the Best Astrologer of the Year award. Receiving the award from a distinguished personality like Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal is such an honour. I sincerely wish to help as many people possible with the ancient science that astrology is,and transform their lives for a better and prosperous future.”

Dr. Sohini Sastri is an internationally acclaimed Astrologer by profession. She has won various national and international awards for her professional and social initiatives on society. She received the prestigious “Champions of Change” award from former President, Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, “Pride of the Nation” award from the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh and the “Brilliance Award” from the Governor of Uttarakhand, Hon’ble Baby Rani Maurya.

The Indian Achievers Awards celebrate in the achievers not the magnitude of their success but the intensity of the efforts they have put into their work. The winners are honored for their spirit, for their nerve to soldier on despite odds, for making their dreams real, for their commitment to the society. To win an Indian Achievers Award, size does not matter; spunk does.

About Dr. Sohini Sastri

Dr. Sohini Sastri is popularly referred to as the best Vedic astrologer in India. Dr. Sohini Sastri provides hours of counselling to all her clients and encourages them to find out ways to cope up with their problems. Dr. Sohini Sastri’s expertise is not limited to just Vedic astrology, she has mastered over the subjects like numerology, palmistry, and Vastu shastra too. She is one of the most preferred astrologers for Bollywood divas also.

For more details, please log on to www.sohinisastri.com.

Image: Dr. Sohini Sastri accepting her award from Union HRD Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal PWR

PWR

