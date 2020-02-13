Left Menu
Development News Edition

Further positive data underpins sterling resilience below $1.30

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:19 IST
Further positive data underpins sterling resilience below $1.30

Sterling strengthened slightly on Thursday as traders unwound short positions after recent economic data which some analysts said justified last month's Bank of England decision not to cut interest rates.

Growth in the UK showed no change in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, despite market expectations that it would be slower, and on Thursday a closely watched survey showed house prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly three years. The pound was trading up 0.1% at $1.2967, just above the 2020 low of $1.2873 it hit on Monday.

Reuters analysts saw the currency pair gaining as other major currencies fell and noted recent sterling shorts unwinding on Thursday. Against the euro, sterling rose to a two-month high of 83.80 pence, mostly due to a weaker euro, before reversing some of those gains and trading down 0.1% at 84 pence.

Some analysts forecast troubled times ahead for the pound as the UK embarks on a lengthy and complex negotiation with the remaining 27 European Union countries. "The subjects are diverse, the positions far opposed and time in short supply. So anyone hoping that sterling could be out of the woods might be bitterly disappointed," said Antje Praefcke, an analyst at Commerzbank, adding she expects higher sterling volatility once negotiations officially start in March

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshape his government on Thursday, appointing a team he hopes will deliver his vision for Britain beyond its exit from the EU and heal divisions both in his Conservative Party and the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

S&P retains India ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable.

SP retains India ratings at BBB-A-3 outlook stable....

UPDATE 1-Blast shuts oil pipeline feeding Nigeria's Brass oil exports - officials

An oil pipeline explosion in Nigeria forced the local subsidiary of Italian oil major Eni to close a pipeline feeding the Brass oil export terminal, ENI and a security official said.The explosion on Monday was caused by vandalism, Christina...

TAKE Solutions records consolidated Q3 profits at Rs 51.14 crore

TAKE Technology Analytics Knowledge Enterprise Solutions on Thursday said it has recorded consolidated profits for the quarter ending December 2019 at Rs 51.14 crore. The city-based services provider in life sciences clocked consolidated pr...

Entrepreneurship conclave held in Nagaland to boost local start-ups

Over the years, young entrepreneurs from the northeast region have made their mark in different parts of the country through their unique start-ups in various sectors. To encourage and motivate young start-up entrepreneurs of the northeast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020