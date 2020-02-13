IRB Infra's SPV achieves COD for its Goa-Karnataka border highway project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): IRB Westcoast Tollway Ltd, the special purpose vehicle of India's leading and largest highway infrastructure developer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border - Kundapur four laning highway project; thus, now opened for the vehicular traffic. With this project getting commissioned, all the projects in the company's BOT portfolio are now revenue-generating projects.

"We are happy to commission the important coast highway infrastructure link between West and South India. We believe that the project would bring the world-class and safe commuting experience of the highway infrastructure in India," said the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company Virendra D Mhaiskar, while speaking on the occasion. "We are grateful to all the stakeholders, external as well as internal, who left no stone unturned to achieve COD for this project," he further added.

Key features of the project: * Total portfolio of 12 revenue-generating BOT projects; the largest by any private highway infrastructure developer in India.

* Total project length 1896.6 Kms, section on NH 17 * Project cost is Rs 3,447 Crores; with the concession period of 28 years

* The project is conversion of existing two lanes into four lanes The project has service road of 61.26 km; nine pedestrian underpasses; three vehicular underpasses; four flyovers; 39 small bridges; 14 major bridges; 23 intersections; 573 culverts; and 3 railway over bridges and three toll fee plazas

To re-iterate, the Goa/Karnataka Border - Kundapur stretch of 189.6 Kms is part of NH - 17, which is the important north-south highway link on the western coast of India. The Company had bagged this project under NHDP Phase IV on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (Toll) basis and had a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of Rs 536.22 crores. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

