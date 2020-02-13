Left Menu
Atlassian to double R&D team in India to 600 this year

Cloud computing solution provider Atlassian plans to double its research and development headcount in India to 600 for working on product development around new technologies, a senior company official said on Thursday. "We are doubling our R&D headcount in India. We have 300 people now and we will be adding another 300 by June-July," Atlassian CIO Archana Rao said in a statement.

The company started its R&D centre in India in April last year. Globally the company claims to have around 4,000 employees out of which 40 per cent work at the R&D facility.

"We are very to new to India and are fascinated by the talent capabilities here. We will be hiring designers, managers product managers etc. We are seeing massive investment in India around R&D capabilities. Our target customers are companies that are building software here," Rao said. The company has around 5,800 customers including Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart.

