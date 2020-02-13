Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:57 IST
UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus. Bond yields across the bloc tumbled after the Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in the death toll under a new diagnostic method, that effectively lowers the bar for classifying new infections.

World stocks slipped, U.S. Treasury yields fell and the euro hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc since August 2015, setting the tone for eurozone bond markets. Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled as much as six basis points to around 0.86%, narrowing the gap over safer German Bund yields to around 125 basis points -- levels last seen in May 2018, just before a political crisis in Italy sparked a sharp sell-off in its debt.

The bond rally eased later in the session following UK government bond yields, which rose after finance minister Sajid Javid resigned and his replacement, Rishi Sunak, was expected to pave the way for a more expansionary budget next month. Italy's 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at 0.90% in late trade.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last down 1 basis point at -0.39%. Analysts said higher-yielding southern European bonds were benefiting from a growing perception that the European Central Bank was likely to maintain a dovish monetary policy stance for much longer than previously anticipated given the coronavirus outbreak.

Greece's 10-year bond yield, which fell below 1% for the first time on Wednesday, extended falls to touch a fresh record low of 0.925%. Citigroup's economic surprise index for Europe has slumped to a four-month low and a sense that the U.S. economy will prove more resilient than the euro zone's in the face of coronavirus has hurt the euro.

"We are very bullish on the BTP spread because the ECB will keep monetary policy easy, so investors will need assets to invest in, especially ones with a positive yield," said Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum. Italy's cost of funding fell to new record lows at auction on Thursday, while credit rating agency Moody's said the risk of early elections and of an exit by Italy from the euro has decreased under the coalition government led by the center-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

In a further sign, that concern about the growth outlook is rising the five-year, five-year breakeven forward - a gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations - fell below 1.22% to its lowest since early December. "Expectation of more ECB support may well continue to help sentiment, but the pricing of imminent easing has not gained much traction," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"More importantly, looking through the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak reveals a picture of the economic outlook that still does not look pretty." Investor morale in the eurozone fell for the first time in four months in February over fears that China will not be able to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a survey showed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020