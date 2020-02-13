Left Menu
Development News Edition

One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:02 IST
One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

The GST intelligence unit of Gurugram has arrested a resident of Sonepat for allegedly issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 268.3 crore for claiming input tax credit, an official release said on Thursday. The arrest of Nitin Jain, proprietor of Shiv Trade Incorporation, Delhi, was made by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU).

During investigation it was revealed that Jain has issued bogus invoices through Shiv Trade Incorporation and another firm Om Trade Inexim, opened in the name of a dummy person, of various types of goods like ferrous/ non-ferrous scrap, ingots, nickel cathode amounting to about Rs 268.3 crore, the finance ministry release said. Jain was arrested on Wednesday and was later sent to judicial custody by a Gurugram court for 14 days.

Through bogus invoices, Jain has fraudulently passed input tax credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 41.6 crore, the release added. This ITC was further availed by various entities to offset their GST liability and also passed on such fraudulent ITC to further buyers who availed the same to discharge their GST liability against their outward supplies with an ulterior motive to defraud the exchequer.

During the course of investigation, Jain also admitted to having issued bogus invoices in lieu of certain fixed commission, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020