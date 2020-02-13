Left Menu
Rollick ice cream aspires for national presence

  Kolkata
  Updated: 13-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:45 IST
City-based ice-cream brand Rollick will foray into western and northern India next year

and it will be the first brand from here doing so in the frozen dessert segment, a senior company official said on

Thursday. The 30-year-old brand Rollick currently has a wide

presence in the eastern and northeastern India with 14 states in the Eastern region including Chhattisgarh, Odisha,

Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "We are in 14 states of east and north-east. Next year

we will foray in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and then in phases into Andhra Pradesh and Telengana," Prestige Ice Creams

Managing Director Gaurav Khemani said. He said the company has a strong presence in the

tier-II and tier-III cities and will exploit this strategy of going forward in the new markets.

"Initially, we will launch our products in non-metro areas of Maharastra and UP as entry in these markets are

relatively easier," Khemani said. The company is evaluating to install its second plant

in the Northeast over the next two to three years to grow in the region.

"We have successfully increased our production capacity from 45,000 litres per day to 1,20,000 litres of ice

cream per day. Currently, we are also manufacturing products for Unilever & Mother Dairy in our plant," Khemani said.

Rollick has seen a 23 per cent growth in CAGR in the last five years and we are aiming for 28 per cent for the next

five, the company said.

