Rollick ice cream aspires for national presence
City-based ice-cream brand Rollick will foray into western and northern India next year
and it will be the first brand from here doing so in the frozen dessert segment, a senior company official said on
Thursday. The 30-year-old brand Rollick currently has a wide
presence in the eastern and northeastern India with 14 states in the Eastern region including Chhattisgarh, Odisha,
Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "We are in 14 states of east and north-east. Next year
we will foray in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and then in phases into Andhra Pradesh and Telengana," Prestige Ice Creams
Managing Director Gaurav Khemani said. He said the company has a strong presence in the
tier-II and tier-III cities and will exploit this strategy of going forward in the new markets.
"Initially, we will launch our products in non-metro areas of Maharastra and UP as entry in these markets are
relatively easier," Khemani said. The company is evaluating to install its second plant
in the Northeast over the next two to three years to grow in the region.
"We have successfully increased our production capacity from 45,000 litres per day to 1,20,000 litres of ice
cream per day. Currently, we are also manufacturing products for Unilever & Mother Dairy in our plant," Khemani said.
Rollick has seen a 23 per cent growth in CAGR in the last five years and we are aiming for 28 per cent for the next
five, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Jharkhand CM keeps home; Rameshwar Oraon made finance minister
Will see how Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinic' can be implemented in Jharkhand: Health Minister
Jharkhand govt trying to cover up killings of tribals for opposing Pathalgarhi movement: BJP
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, requests him to repeal CAA
Security forces launch massive operation to arrest Naxals in Jharkhand