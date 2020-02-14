Left Menu
Tony Carter appointed as new chair of Datacom

Carter is chair of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and TR Group and until recently was also chair of Air New Zealand.

Carter paid tribute to Craig Boyce who is retiring after 20 years as director of the Datacom Group, for the last five years as chair. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Datacom Group is pleased to announce Tony Carter's appointment as the new chair of the board following the retirement of the current chair, Craig Boyce.

Carter is chair of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and TR Group and until recently was also chair of Air New Zealand. He is also on the board of Vector and ANZ Bank New Zealand and was awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit – for services to business governance – in this year's New Year Honours list. A director of Datacom Group since August 2019, Carter takes over as chair from 1 April 2020 and says he is looking forward to the challenge of governing New Zealand's largest homegrown IT company.

"Datacom has a tremendous pedigree as the country's leading IT services and payroll provider. With its expansion into Australia and beyond, we are on the cusp of a new era and I'm excited to be part of that challenge."

Carter paid tribute to Craig Boyce who is retiring after 20 years as director of the Datacom Group, for the last five years as chair.

"Craig has governed Datacom Group through a period of rapid expansion. As chair, he has overseen Datacom's rise to the top as New Zealand's first billion-dollar technology company and recently helped appoint new Chief Executive, Greg Davidson. His governance over this time epitomizes the role of a director, providing sound counsel to Datacom's management and leading the board through significant change."

Boyce joined the board in 2000, the year of the Y2K Millennium Bug, at a time when Datacom employed fewer than 1,000 people. Today, Datacom has grown to more than 6,500 employees in 23 offices across Australia and New Zealand stretching as far as Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK, and the US.

Chief executive Greg Davidson says the recent additions to the board of Carter and Chris Day are part of a move to prepare the governance of Datacom for its next phase of life.

"The changes we've made at a board level in the past year reflect the changing nature of the business we're developing and growing. I would like to personally thank Craig for his support and for his dedication to the company over the past two decades."

Datacom is owned by Evander Management Limited and the New Zealand Super Fund and was founded in 1965 as the Computer Bureau Limited, forming the company Datacom in 1984.

