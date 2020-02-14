Left Menu
Government of Odisha Approves Eight Investment Proposals Worth Rs. 1,609.49 Crore

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Odisha has approved eight more investment proposals worth Rs.1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today wherein Shri Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries outlined the project proposals for consideration. These proposals will create employment opportunities for 1450 people. The projects were approved in food processing, chemicals, plastics, tourism, steel downstream and infrastructure.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of M/s Tata Global Beverages Ltd, to set up the Tea Blending & Packaging facility with annual capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton, with a total investment of Rs. 83.53 crore providing employment to about 294 people.

Another proposal of M/s Runaya Metsource LLP for Coal Tar Pitch (CTP) distillation unit of total 0.2 MMTPA capacity, with additional investment of Rs.211 crores and employing around additional 212 people, has been approved.

In addition, another proposal of M/s Astra Polytechnik Ltd. (Unit 2) for setting up HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit of capacity 5,000 MT for additional investment of Rs. 60.06 Crores has also been approved by the SLSWCA. It will provide an additional employment to around 150 people.

In the Tourism sector, project by M/s. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. for expansion of its 5 star hotel with an investment of Rs. 150 Crores, has been approved, which will provide employment for 150 people and another proposal by M/s Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. for expansion of its 5 star hotel, with an investment of Rs. 52 crore has also been approved and it will provide an additional employment to around 160 people.

In a big boost to the State's metal downstream sector, proposal of M/s. Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd. has been approved for setting up 30 MTPA underground Slurry Pipe Line, with a total investment of Rs. 948.90 crores, which will create employment opportunities for 217 people.

The SLSWCA has also approved the proposal of M/s CDET Explosives industries Pvt. Ltd for setting up a manufacturing facility for cartridge explosives, bulk emulsion explosives, detonating fuse and caste boosters of capacity 45,300.00 MT per annum, with an investment of Rs. 55 crore and it will provide an additional employment opportunities for 177 people.

Another proposal of M/s Apeejay Logistics Park Ltd. has been approved to set up an expansion of existing Logistics Park at Kalinga Nagar, with an investment of Rs. 50 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 90 people.

About Odisha

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 kms along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April, 1936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years, the State has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring states.

Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the State of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice

About the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha:

Industries Department is responsible for promotion of all-round industrial development of the State and by that generates employment, attracts investment and become instrumental in the economic development of the State. Manufacturing continues to be an important facet of industries and plays a critical role in the economic development in Odisha through value addition to the natural resources. In due course, this also fosters technology upgradation, acquisition of strategy capabilities and provides gainful employment to the underemployed and unemployed human resources. In order to achieve this objective, there is a need to have a robust policy framework for leveraging value addition to the abundant mineral, agricultural and marine wealth of the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

