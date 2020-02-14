Government of Odisha Approves Eight Investment Proposals Worth Rs. 1,609.49 Crore

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Odisha has approved eight more investment proposals worth Rs.1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today wherein Shri Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries outlined the project proposals for consideration. These proposals will create employment opportunities for 1450 people. The projects were approved in food processing, chemicals, plastics, tourism, steel downstream and infrastructure.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of M/s Tata Global Beverages Ltd, to set up the Tea Blending & Packaging facility with annual capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton, with a total investment of Rs. 83.53 crore providing employment to about 294 people.

Another proposal of M/s Runaya Metsource LLP for Coal Tar Pitch (CTP) distillation unit of total 0.2 MMTPA capacity, with additional investment of Rs.211 crores and employing around additional 212 people, has been approved.

In addition, another proposal of M/s Astra Polytechnik Ltd. (Unit 2) for setting up HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit of capacity 5,000 MT for additional investment of Rs. 60.06 Crores has also been approved by the SLSWCA. It will provide an additional employment to around 150 people.

In the Tourism sector, project by M/s. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. for expansion of its 5 star hotel with an investment of Rs. 150 Crores, has been approved, which will provide employment for 150 people and another proposal by M/s Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. for expansion of its 5 star hotel, with an investment of Rs. 52 crore has also been approved and it will provide an additional employment to around 160 people.

In a big boost to the State's metal downstream sector, proposal of M/s. Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd. has been approved for setting up 30 MTPA underground Slurry Pipe Line, with a total investment of Rs. 948.90 crores, which will create employment opportunities for 217 people.

The SLSWCA has also approved the proposal of M/s CDET Explosives industries Pvt. Ltd for setting up a manufacturing facility for cartridge explosives, bulk emulsion explosives, detonating fuse and caste boosters of capacity 45,300.00 MT per annum, with an investment of Rs. 55 crore and it will provide an additional employment opportunities for 177 people.

Another proposal of M/s Apeejay Logistics Park Ltd. has been approved to set up an expansion of existing Logistics Park at Kalinga Nagar, with an investment of Rs. 50 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 90 people.

