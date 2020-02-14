Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Bank says World Bank chief's criticism "misleading"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abidjan
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 10:31 IST
African Development Bank says World Bank chief's criticism "misleading"
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank on Thursday pushed back against World Bank President David Malpass' comments that it and similar regional development banks were contributing to emerging market debt problems, saying that his criticism was "misleading and inaccurate." Malpass said at a World Bank IMF debt forum on Monday that the African Development Bank was "pushing large amounts of money into Nigeria, South Africa, and others without the strongest program to sustain it and push it forward." He said the AfDB, the Asian Development Bank and official export credit agencies had a tendency to lend too quickly, worsening challenging debt problems in emerging market countries.

The African Development bank said Malpass' statement was "inaccurate and not fact-based. It impugns the integrity of the African Development Bank, undermines our governance systems, and incorrectly insinuates that we operate under different standards from the World Bank." The Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire-based development lender said it provides a strong governance program for its regional member countries that focuses on sustainable financial and debt management, transparent natural resources management, and mobilization of domestic resources.

The bank said it has spearheaded the issuance of local currency financing to several countries to mitigate foreign exchange risks while helping countries improve tax collection and directing pension assets into infrastructure development. "The African Development Bank coordinates lending activities, especially its public sector policy-based loans, closely with sister International Financial Institutions (notably the World Bank and the IMF)," it said, adding that it relies on the IMF and World Bank debt sustainability analyses in crafting its financial assistance to low-income countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

1984 riots: SC refuses interim relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, says it will hear bail plea in summer vacation.

1984 riots SC refuses interim relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, says it will hear bail plea in summer vacation....

Mi 10 Pro fully charges in 45 minutes with Xiaomi's 65W Fast Charger

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The series, comprising of the Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and features 108-megapixel camera, 5G connectivity and the lates...

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Pulwama insult to martyrs: BJP

Rahul Gandhis comments on Pulwama insult to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country said BJP in a statement....

Verbal spat between female IPS officer, woman MLA in C'garh

A video of a verbal spat between a female IPS officer and a woman Congress MLA here in a busy market area surfaced on Friday. In the video, both the woman officer and MLA could be seen arguing with each other while several policemen and civ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020