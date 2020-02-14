Left Menu
Tollywood actress Payal Rajput inaugurates Kushal's Fashion Jewellery Flagship Store at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, India's finest fashion jewellery brand, has recently opened its biggest store in India at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 14
Grand launch of Kushal's Fashion Jewellery's Flagship Store at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, India's finest fashion jewellery brand, has recently opened its biggest store in India at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The store was inaugurated by Tollywood actress Payal Rajput (Rx 100 fame), in the presence of media and management.

This is Kushal's Fashion Jewellery's sixth store in Hyderabad and 37th in the country. Spread across 3000 sq ft, the store has more than 10,000 designs on display in Antique, Kundan, Zircon, Temple and contemporary jewellery. Other outlets of Kushal's in Hyderabad are located at Next Galleria Mall Punjagutta, Himayatnagar, Sarath City Capital Mall, Forum Sujana Mall and DSL Virtue Mall at Uppal.

"It is a great honour to be associated with Kushal's Fashion Jewellery and launch its biggest store in the country. The thing I like most about Kushal's is that they have choices which vary from traditional to modern designs. We women attend so many functions and events; where we do not repeat our outfits, then why should we compromise on the jewellery. I am spoilt for choices at Kushal's, not sure what to buy and what not to. I recommend every woman in Hyderabad to come to visit this grand store and witness the wide collections on display", said Payal Rajput. "We're glad to have Payal Rajput with us on this special occasion. We are excited to inaugurate our biggest store in India at Jubilee Hills. People of Hyderabad love their jewellery and they are updated with the latest trends and fashion. We have curated a collection which includes a wide range of Indian fashion jewellery as well as an exclusive line of western jewellery. Recently we launched "Kids Jewellery Collection". This is our sixth store in Hyderabad and we're thrilled with the overwhelming response we have got from this city and are confident of catering to the growing demand for designer fashion jewellery which is both exclusive and of high quality", said Ankit Gulechha, Marketing Director, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery.

Renowned for their distinguished designs with intricate craftsmanship, Kushal's takes pride in reinventing fashion jewellery for women. The brand is known for its versatile traditional and contemporary designs, exceptional product quality and grandeur stores. Believing that any woman can be stylish and fashionable, Kushal's is a one-stop destination for jewellery for all occasions, be it traditional, formal or casual.

The collection includes a wide range of fashion jewellery encompassing divine silver temple jewellery, timeless antique jewellery, resplendent Kundan jewellery, dazzling zircon jewellery, impactful oxidised silver and much more. The entire designer range is available on their website www.kushals.com, which also offers worldwide delivery.

Other members who were present at the event were Managing Director Tansukh Raj Gulechha, Directors Nandish Gulechha, Dipesh Gulechha and Mitin Jain and family members, Ashok Chopra and Navratan Mehta. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

