Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant CNG variant of WagonR, price starts at Rs 5.25 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:10 IST
Maruti launches BS-VI compliant CNG variant of WagonR, price starts at Rs 5.25 lakh
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched S-CNG variant of its BS-VI compliant new WagonR price starting at Rs 5.25 lakh in line with its aim to sell one million green vehicles in the next couple of years. The WagonR S-CNG variant is the third BS-VI compliant S-CNG offering by the company. It has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent), and offers a mileage of 32.52 km/kg, the company said.

It comes in two variants - Lxi and Lxi (O) priced at Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country."

At the just-concluded Auto Expo, the company had announced that it planned to sell its next one million green vehicles, comprising CNG, mild and strong hybrids along with electric vehicles in the next couple of years as part of its Mission Green Million. He further said the new factory-fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and convenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Inter-governmental negotiations meant to achieve UNSC reform, not endless debate: G4

The G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India have asserted that the mandate of the United Nations Inter-Governmental Negotiations is to achieve the long-pending reforms of the UNSC and not endlessly debate it. The Inter-Governmental N...

KLM apologises after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in S.Korea

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronav...

Porn movie shot at holy site outrages Myanmar

Outrage is growing in Myanmar after the emergence of a 12-minute porn video shot in Bagan, the countrys best-known tourist hotspot and UNESCO heritage site of thousands of hallowed Buddhist pagodas. The video was posted on PornHub by users ...

Big love: Thai elephants, students send Valentines to virus-hit China

Some 3,000 students gathered on Friday in Thailands Ayutthaya province to send Valentines Day well-wishes to China, which is facing an ongoing coronavirus epidemic.China keep fighting, students and teachers of Jirasat Wittaya School chanted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020