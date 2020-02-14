30 Student Volunteers to be Felicitated at the 10th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

• Finalists selected from over 3,000 applications received from students across the country

• 'Super 30' Founder, Anand Kumar to present the awards on February 20, 2020

GURGAON, India, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 30 school students have been shortlisted as the finalists of the 10th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards for their extraordinary efforts to make a difference in their communities. These finalists were selected from over 3,000 applications received in a nationwide search for the country's top student volunteers.

The children will be felicitated with Silver medallions and Certificates of Achievement at an awards ceremony to be held in Delhi on February 20, 2020. Mr. Anand Kumar, Founder of 'Super 30'will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The shortlisted applicants (16 in the Individual Category and 14 in the Group Category) have worked on diverse community service projects and represent schools from various parts of the country including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Whether it is about upgrading skills to empower people, creating employment opportunities for the marginalized, devising technology solutions to improve healthcare services, writing story books about social issues to create awareness among small children, setting up libraries or promoting environment conservation - all these children have done an outstanding job that has impacted the lives of many.

An esteemed jury panel comprising Gauri Sharma Tripathi, one of UK's leading Kathak artistes; Prof. Neera Agnimitra, Head of School of Social Work, Delhi University; Manoj Gopalakrishna, CEO of CARE India; Mame Omar Diop, Head of Education & Programme Specialist, UNESCO New Delhi; and RJ Sayema, a well-known voice on Radio Mirchi, will now evaluate the shortlisted applications and select the best from among them as the National Honourees, whose names will be announced during the awards ceremony.

2 winners in the Individual Category will be presented with Gold medallions, Certificates of Excellence, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each and a return trip to Washington, D.C for the international felicitation ceremony. The members of the winner in the Group Category will be presented with Gold medallions, Certificates of Excellence and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 to be shared among them.

About the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

Introduced in 2010 in India, 'The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards' is an annual nationwide search to identify and recognize school students in Classes VI - XII who have made a positive difference in their communities through voluntary community service.

The prestigious awards programme organized by Pramerica Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is the India chapter of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the largest youth recognition programme in the United States based exclusively on volunteer service. Introduced in 1995 by Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), the Company's international JV partner, the U.S. programme has officially recognized more than 120,000 school students for their meaningful contribution towards their communities. India is the 8th country outside the United States to conduct the Awards programme. Other participating countries include PFI subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, China, Brazil and Poland.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

In India, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc., which is a 140 year old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 3000 employees. It proudly protects over 1.8 crore lives in India (as on September 2019) and is committed to cater to their customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to provide quality financial advice to its customers. It advises, guides and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals.

