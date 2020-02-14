Left Menu
Development News Edition

5th International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 Held in Navi Mumbai Concludes with a High Note

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:50 IST
5th International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 Held in Navi Mumbai Concludes with a High Note

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The IIW-India’s Mumbai Chapter organized 5th International Welding Congress & 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during 6th February to 9th February 2020 in Navi Mumbai received a highly encouraging response in terms of participation by exhibitors and the visitors.

Commenting on the opening of WeldIndia 2020 Mr. Nimesh Chinoy - Vice Chairman of Exhibition Committee, IIW & MD - SigmaWeld, Electronics Devices Worldwide Pvt. Ltd. informed, “Three day long 13th Weld India Exhibition inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Kedia - VP (Head Maintenance), Tata Steel, Mr. Dough Luciani President - International Institute of Welding, Mr. Chris Small Borne - IIW Australia, Mr. Keyur Sanghvi – Chairman of Exhibition Committee, Weld India and Mr. Parimal Biswas - President IIW India saw the visitors coming from across the country and even abroad.” He further added, “The WELD INDIA 2020 was aimed at providing visitors with exposure on par with the best in Global Welding & Fabrication Technology proved to be a beneficial for Indian Fabricators, Scientists, Welding Professionals and Students alike.”

Throwing light on exhibitor participants Mr. Keyur Sanhavi – Director at Mehta Sanghvi & Company said, “The exhibition with over 75 stalls in different sizes had the participation of some of the biggies in the welding sector. Some of the prominent ones were: Voestalpine Bohler Welding India, Ador Welding Ltd., Shri Kailaji Alloys, Mehta Sanghvi & Co., Callingtion Haven Australia, Nitty Gritty Srl – Italy, OMCA Srl – Italy, Walter Shnorrer - Denmark and Electronics Devices Worldwide.”

Weld India 2020 an exhibition of leading welding equipment & consumable showcased cutting edge technology never seen before in India. Weld India 2020 also showcased new generation automated welding technology which integrates with the production lines reducing power consumption and the welding time by up to 50%, enabling savings of 20% to 30 % in average welding costs and recovery of investment in a short span of around 40 months. Expo also showcased the latest technologies that have developed globally to meet the challenges and the participation of various Industries and the Training Institute gave an opportunity to thousands of industrial Visitors and the Delegates to understand the new techniques that can be used to reduce the gap in the needs of the skill development.

Informing about IC 2020 held simultaneously with WeldIndia Expo Mr. Suresh Agrawal - Treasurer at IIW, Mumbai & MD of Shree Kailaji Alloys Pvt. Ltd. said, “Industries were benefited largely by associating with the conferences held for 3 days, as over 150 Technical papers were presented and an opportunity was created by The IIW India to the Indian Industries by bringing over 250 highly experienced persons from all over the world to interact with the Indian Industries so that The Indian Government Mission of Make In India is achieved at all levels.” Mr. Agrawal further added, “With an overwhelming response we received at this expo, we all at The Indian Institute of Welding are encouraged to take our next exhibitions to still greater heights.”

About Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) Established in 1966 at Kolkata aims to foster the development of Welding Science, Technology & Engineering in India. The IIW-India is a not for profit organisation registered u/s 25 of the Company’s Act 1956. IIW is a knowledge partner of the 30 Thousand Crore Indian Welding Industry. IIW India regularly conducts courses, seminars and workshops imparting basic and advanced welding skills in all its 13 branches spread across the country. IIW India also ensures that Indian audiences get to see global advancements in welding at home by organising the Weld India Exhibition every two years and hosting the International Conference/ Congress on its side-lines. IIW India is currently an active participant in Skill India – initiative of the Union Government.

For further Information, please visit: www.iiwindia.com & www.weldic2020.in.

Image: Mr. Suresh Agrawal - Treasurer, IIW Mumbai & Mr. Keyur Sanghvi - Chairman, Exhibition Committee, IIW at IC 2020 in Navi Mumbai PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a Tamil Nadu Panchayats electionrule which provided for draw of lots to decide the winner in case of a tie on vote count in polls, holding it cannot beconsidered anti-democratic or...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Delhi-Dammam route from Mar 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Damma...

Aircel-Maxis cases: ED, CBI file status report of investigation against Chidambaram, son Karti

Filing status reports of investigation in the Aircel-Maxis cases involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti before a Delhi court on Friday, the ED said active investigation into the matter was going on, while the CBI ...

'The Invisible Man' to release in India on February 28

Elisabeth Moss-starrer Hollywood horror film The Invisible Man is all set to be released in India on February 28. The film, brought to the theatres here by the Universal Pictures International India, will open in Hindi and English.A terrify...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020