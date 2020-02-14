5th International Welding Congress & Weld India 2020 Held in Navi Mumbai Concludes with a High Note

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The IIW-India’s Mumbai Chapter organized 5th International Welding Congress & 13th Weld India Exhibition of the country in association with the International Institute of Welding held during 6th February to 9th February 2020 in Navi Mumbai received a highly encouraging response in terms of participation by exhibitors and the visitors.

Commenting on the opening of WeldIndia 2020 Mr. Nimesh Chinoy - Vice Chairman of Exhibition Committee, IIW & MD - SigmaWeld, Electronics Devices Worldwide Pvt. Ltd. informed, “Three day long 13th Weld India Exhibition inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Kedia - VP (Head Maintenance), Tata Steel, Mr. Dough Luciani President - International Institute of Welding, Mr. Chris Small Borne - IIW Australia, Mr. Keyur Sanghvi – Chairman of Exhibition Committee, Weld India and Mr. Parimal Biswas - President IIW India saw the visitors coming from across the country and even abroad.” He further added, “The WELD INDIA 2020 was aimed at providing visitors with exposure on par with the best in Global Welding & Fabrication Technology proved to be a beneficial for Indian Fabricators, Scientists, Welding Professionals and Students alike.”

Throwing light on exhibitor participants Mr. Keyur Sanhavi – Director at Mehta Sanghvi & Company said, “The exhibition with over 75 stalls in different sizes had the participation of some of the biggies in the welding sector. Some of the prominent ones were: Voestalpine Bohler Welding India, Ador Welding Ltd., Shri Kailaji Alloys, Mehta Sanghvi & Co., Callingtion Haven Australia, Nitty Gritty Srl – Italy, OMCA Srl – Italy, Walter Shnorrer - Denmark and Electronics Devices Worldwide.”

Weld India 2020 an exhibition of leading welding equipment & consumable showcased cutting edge technology never seen before in India. Weld India 2020 also showcased new generation automated welding technology which integrates with the production lines reducing power consumption and the welding time by up to 50%, enabling savings of 20% to 30 % in average welding costs and recovery of investment in a short span of around 40 months. Expo also showcased the latest technologies that have developed globally to meet the challenges and the participation of various Industries and the Training Institute gave an opportunity to thousands of industrial Visitors and the Delegates to understand the new techniques that can be used to reduce the gap in the needs of the skill development.

Informing about IC 2020 held simultaneously with WeldIndia Expo Mr. Suresh Agrawal - Treasurer at IIW, Mumbai & MD of Shree Kailaji Alloys Pvt. Ltd. said, “Industries were benefited largely by associating with the conferences held for 3 days, as over 150 Technical papers were presented and an opportunity was created by The IIW India to the Indian Industries by bringing over 250 highly experienced persons from all over the world to interact with the Indian Industries so that The Indian Government Mission of Make In India is achieved at all levels.” Mr. Agrawal further added, “With an overwhelming response we received at this expo, we all at The Indian Institute of Welding are encouraged to take our next exhibitions to still greater heights.”

About Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) Established in 1966 at Kolkata aims to foster the development of Welding Science, Technology & Engineering in India. The IIW-India is a not for profit organisation registered u/s 25 of the Company’s Act 1956. IIW is a knowledge partner of the 30 Thousand Crore Indian Welding Industry. IIW India regularly conducts courses, seminars and workshops imparting basic and advanced welding skills in all its 13 branches spread across the country. IIW India also ensures that Indian audiences get to see global advancements in welding at home by organising the Weld India Exhibition every two years and hosting the International Conference/ Congress on its side-lines. IIW India is currently an active participant in Skill India – initiative of the Union Government.

