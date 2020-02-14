Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI holds training programme for Resource Persons of 4 States/UTs

Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, CCI, in his welcome address underlined the pivotal role of States in taking competition law deeper in the country and in boosting CCI's efforts to make markets across India competition compliant.

CCI holds training programme for Resource Persons of 4 States/UTs
He encouraged the Resource Persons to undertake more and more Advocacy work by organizing seminars, workshops, and use competition toolkit developed by it. Image Credit: Twitter(@CCI_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) organised a training and orientation programme for Resource Persons for competition advocacy to sensitize them on competition law and CCI's enforcement and advocacy efforts here today. Resource persons from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and UT Puducherry participated.

Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, CCI, in his welcome address underlined the pivotal role of States in taking competition law deeper in the country and in boosting CCI's efforts to make markets across India competition compliant. He elaborated upon how the CCI's Resource Person scheme at the State level aims at sensitizing the State machinery on competition matters, especially public procurement. He encouraged the Resource Persons to undertake more and more Advocacy work by organizing seminars, workshops, and use competition toolkit developed by it.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says China 'stalling' over repatriation flights

Taiwan on Friday accused China of dragging its feet over the evacuation of citizens stranded in the midst of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the latest spat between the two neighbors. Multiple countries have successfully arranged evacuatio...

HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a Tamil Nadu Panchayats electionrule which provided for draw of lots to decide the winner in case of a tie on vote count in polls, holding it cannot beconsidered anti-democratic or...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Delhi-Dammam route from Mar 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Damma...

Aircel-Maxis cases: ED, CBI file status report of investigation against Chidambaram, son Karti

Filing status reports of investigation in the Aircel-Maxis cases involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti before a Delhi court on Friday, the ED said active investigation into the matter was going on, while the CBI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020