CCI holds training programme for Resource Persons of 4 States/UTs

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) organised a training and orientation programme for Resource Persons for competition advocacy to sensitize them on competition law and CCI's enforcement and advocacy efforts here today. Resource persons from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and UT Puducherry participated.

Shri Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, CCI, in his welcome address underlined the pivotal role of States in taking competition law deeper in the country and in boosting CCI's efforts to make markets across India competition compliant. He elaborated upon how the CCI's Resource Person scheme at the State level aims at sensitizing the State machinery on competition matters, especially public procurement. He encouraged the Resource Persons to undertake more and more Advocacy work by organizing seminars, workshops, and use competition toolkit developed by it.

(With Inputs from PIB)

