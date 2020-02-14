Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka HC breather for Amazon, Flipkart

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:53 IST
Karnataka HC breather for Amazon, Flipkart
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws.

"The commissions' order directing investigation is stayed by the court. It has given eight weeks for the parties to respond," an advocate connected with the case said. Amazon on Monday had moved the high court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the CCI. In its plea, Amazon sought quashing and setting aside of the CCI's January 13, 2020 probe order, and had also prayed the court to provide relief based on "facts and circumstances of the case in the interest of justice."

In January, fair trade regulator CCI had ordered the probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms. The order followed a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smartphones and related accessories. In its petition, Amazon contended that the CCI order had been passed "without application of mind" and would cause irreparable loss/injury to the goodwill/reputation of the company if an investigation is allowed.

It also said the order would cause "serious prejudice" against Amazon and its findings are "perverse, arbitrary, untenable" in law. Welcoming the stay, Amazon termed it as a step in the legal process. "While we welcome and respect the decision of the High Court of Karnataka, this is just a step in the legal process. We are confident about our compliance, Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said it would file an appeal against the High Court order.

Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh is an affiliate of the CAIT. Both CAIT andDelhiVyaparMahasanghhave decided to file an appeal against the order of the High Court soon and both are consulting their respective lawyers. Meanwhile, the CAIT would push with the Union government to speed up the ED investigation.

In this context, a CAIT delegation would soon meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it said in a statement. CAIT said the high court has stayed the order for investigation passed by the CCI on the ground that the ED has already initiated an investigation into Flipkart and Amazon's activities that are alleged to be in contravention of the FDI policy. The court was therefore of the opinion that FDI violations being in the realm of the ED and the Adjudicating Authority under the FEMA, the case of CCI vs Bharti Airtel would apply to the case and ED would have to give its report before the CCI could proceed with the matter. The court also noted that while the CCI had asked Amazon for its comments in a previous case (filed by AIOVA), CCI should have also called the parties in the present matter when they were made respondents before passing the impugned order, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war crimes

Washington, Feb 14 AFP The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to Sri Lankas army chief over credible evidence of human rights violations in the bloody 2009 finale to the civil war.Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, whose appoi...

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020