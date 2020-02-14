Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:53 IST
Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), exports declined 1.66 per cent to USD 25.97 billion in January, impacted by global and domestic factors.

"Besides protectionism and liquidity concerns, sudden spread of nCov in the world's second largest economy China has further worsened the global sentiment and exporters are delaying their shipments," FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said in a statement. Other key factors, including trade war, tension between Iran and the US and slowdown in economies across the globe, have also exaggerated the problem for India's exports sector, he said.

"The spread of nCov has dented China's economy in a big way. Indian exports are also passing through very tough and challenging times," Saraf said. Along with currency volatility, fluctuations in prices of commodities, including crude, have led to the nominal increase in exports of petroleum, which is a major constituent of India's exports.

According to FIEO, only 10 out of the 30 major product groups were in positive territory during January, including electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals, iron ore, oilseeds, ceramic products and glassware, man-made yarn/fabs/made-ups, cotton yarn/fabs/ made-ups, handloom products have shown some positive or nominal growth. "However, all other major sectors of exports, including the labour-intensive sectors, are still in negative territory. Also, the marginal decline of 0.75 per cent in imports at USD 41.14 billion during the month has not come as a respite for the economy," Saraf added.

He further said that uncertainty over the Merchandise Exports from India (MEI) scheme has been a major cause of concern. "Exporters claims, for about six months, are still pending, which has completely wiped out their liquidity and has kept them in doldrums with regard to finalising new contracts," Saraf added.

Also, the problem of risky exporters has further compounded the liquidity problem as their GST and drawback claims have also been held up, he said. "The stalemate over MEIS for apparels and made-ups should be resolved immediately. Besides, Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) should be notified with immediate effect for all the products with lead time of at least three months now, so that exporters may factor the same in finalising new orders and making their transition to the new scheme, while continuing with MEIS in the interim period," Saraf added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction agreement -U.S. official

The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.The official told reporters at a security conferen...

Pay hike for Mizoram muster roll employees

The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster rollemployees in the state, official sources said. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga,the council of ministers agreed to create separate pa...

Khandu exhorts tribals to speak in native dialects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday encouraged the tribalcommunities to speak in their native dialects and assured that the state government will provide its support for thepreservation of the local languages. Attending t...

UK firms urged to act on domestic abuse as female murder cases rise

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Companies were urged on Friday to offer a lifeline to workers suffering from domestic abuse after official data showed the number of women murdered in England and Wales rose by 10 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020