Odisha partners Kerala to develop water tourism

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:27 IST
The state tourism department has signed an agreement with the Kerala Shipping and Inland

Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for developing water-based tourism in Odisha.

Besides housing Asia's largest brackish water lagoon Chilika lake, the state boasts of a 482-kilometer coastline

and eight major reservoirs, apart from several other pristine water bodies where surveys have ascertained the feasibility of

setting up water sports and other tourism ventures, officials said.

The tourism department had in July last year organised familiarisation trips for houseboat and water sports

operators, and investors from across the country at prominent destinations such as Chilika and Tampara lakes, Bhitarkanika

and Gopalpur sea beaches. Since then, the state received several proposals, and

five water sports projects have been operationalised at Tampara, Gopalpur, Barkul, Chandrabhaga and Naraj (Cuttack).

The department has also floated tenders for the operation and management of floating restaurants at select locations in

Chilika lake, said Tourism Minister JP Panigrahi. "Odisha has always accorded priority to collaboration

over competition, and our partnership with Kerala will help boost water tourism in the state," he said.

The state government has decided to introduce Houseboats in Chilika lake, Bhitarkanika backwaters and

Hirakud reservoir, said tourism secretary Vishal Dev. "Kerala having achieved a position of leadership in

this segment, was an obvious potential partner in our quest," he said.

