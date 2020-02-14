Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 ends week lower after week AstraZeneca, RBS results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:58 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 ends week lower after week AstraZeneca, RBS results
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

UK blue-chip shares fell for a second day on Friday after AstraZeneca and RBS reported underwhelming results, while investors remained unsettled because of concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. The FTSE 100 index ended the Valentine's Day trading session 0.6% lower, down 0.8% for the week, while the midcap bourse rose 0.5% as it drew strength from the pound.

Global markets are expecting stimulus from central banks as new coronavirus showed no signs of peaking. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had last week warned that the economic impact from the outbreak could spill over globally. The FTSE 100, with its larger exposure to commodity prices, has lagged its European counterpart, which has hovered at record high levels for most of the week, as investors shrugged off fears over the new virus.

London's main index has also been derailed as commodity prices take a hit from slower demand from China post the health crisis. Among corporate news, AstraZeneca dropped over 4.3% as its quarterly earnings failed to match up to market expectations.

"Corporate updates triggered the declines in the pharma sector as well as the banking industry. Dealers are still worried about the health emergency in China as the situation isn't showing any signs of improving," CMC Markets analyst David Madden, said. Royal Bank of Scotland fell 6.8%, ending the day at the bottom of the bluechip index, after its new top boss set out a new strategy that included cutting back the size of its loss-making investment bank and renaming the company NatWest.

"Every rose has its thorn; scratch beneath every RBS quarterly update and you'll find a sting or two," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote in note. Warehousing specialist Segro outperformed the index, rising 1.5% and hitting a fresh high after it reported a jump in full-year profit and increased its dividend.

Among smaller stocks, biotechnology company Novacyt jumped 29% after it said it would launch a certified test for the new coronavirus next week. Mosman Oil and Gas tanked 36% after it announced capital raise and updated the markets on its corporate strategy, which included the sale of some of its projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had impressed upon Irans foreign minister on Friday that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January had to be carried out.The promi...

Pak court upholds death penalty for nine terrorists involved in attacking military convoy

The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of nine terrorists for carrying out an attack on security forces in 2004 in which 10 people, including six army personnel, were killed. An anti-terrorism court had awarded the d...

UPDATE 1-Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization ...

'Process to give ownership rights to unauthorised colonies' residents not halted during polls'

Over 150 people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi have received ownership rights till date, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday and asserted that the process to grant it was not halted even during the election period. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020