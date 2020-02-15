Ansal Properties posts Rs 13.46 cr net profit for Dec quarter

Crisis-hit realty firm Ansal Properties has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.46 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 28.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 284.82 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 154.15 crore in the year-ago period, the Delhi-based company said in a regulatory filing.

