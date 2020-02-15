Left Menu
Ansal Properties posts Rs 13.46 cr net profit for Dec quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:25 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Crisis-hit realty firm Ansal Properties has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.46 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 28.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 284.82 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 154.15 crore in the year-ago period, the Delhi-based company said in a regulatory filing.

