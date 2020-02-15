Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI board recommends aligning accounting year with fiscal year from 2020-21

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:16 IST
RBI board recommends aligning accounting year with fiscal year from 2020-21
Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank board on Saturday recommended aligning the central bank's accounting year, beginning July, with the financial year from 2020-21, an official statement said. The Central Board of Directors of the RBI at its 582nd meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank.

The board recommended aligning the financial year of RBI, currently July-June, with the government's fiscal year (April-March) from the year 2020-21. It approved forwarding a proposal to the government for its consideration, the RBI said in the statement. Addressing the board meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2020-21 and the focus areas of the government.

She indicated increased complementarity in policy between the RBI and the government to address growth concerns, the statement said. Complimenting the finance minister on the Budget, the board members made various suggestions for consideration of the government, it added.

The finance minister was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar and Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan, among other senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Chinese tourist in France becomes Europe's first coronavirus death

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, Paris said on Saturday, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world. Thought to hav...

Cop kills self, wife names two of his colleagues as abettors

A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and hernew partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday.Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana police ...

NCSC asks Jharkhang govt to fast track Ramgarh gang rape case

The National Commission for Scheduled Caste NCSC on Saturday asked the Jharkhand government to fast-track the February 7 gang rape case in Ramgarh district. A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped while she was returning from a tourist...

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station here. The incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020