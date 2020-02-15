Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truepush is now one of the Most Popular Push Notification Service in India

Truepush journey in a year turns out to be magnificent. From being a new entrant in the crowded market to acquiring more than 8000 plus developers globally, Truepush is gearing up to conquer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:12 IST
Truepush is now one of the Most Popular Push Notification Service in India
Truepush. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Truepush journey in a year turns out to be magnificent. From being a new entrant in the crowded market to acquiring more than 8000 plus developers globally, Truepush is gearing up to conquer. Truepush, a free-forever push notification tool for web and mobile, made it's debut into the SaaS market in January 2019 by trending as the product of the day on ProductHunt. Truepush earned great feedback from the users in terms of product and design.

This push notifications product is now serving its active clients with the best features in line: RSS-to-push, Triggers, Audience Segmentation, Templates, etc., and is all set to launch advanced features, APIs, plugins, and updates very soon. Along with receiving good reviews, feedbacks, and acceptance in the global market, Truepush has also received many global awards such as the '9th Most Popular Push Notifications Service in India' by BuiltWith, 'Rising Star Award - 2019' and 'Premium Usability Award - 2019' by FinancesOnline, and the 'Fastest Growing Software in Push Notification' by SaaSworthy.

Push notifications are clickable pop-up messages that appear on the user's device as long as the user subscribes to a website. While emails have 2-5 per cent conversion rates in terms of click to action, push messages have anywhere between 5 to 10 times better open rates based on their industry. This simple, yet effective push notification tool is going viral because of its free-forever strategy, robust customer support and better feature options.

Other push notification companies mostly have push notifications free only until limited subscribers count, and when it crosses the threshold, it then gets difficult for platforms to engage users at the low cost. And, this is where Truepush takes the lead as websites with a very few subscribers to millions of subscribers can use the tool for free. Having the same robustness and features as other paid push notifications tools in the market, Truepush is confident to take over the maximum stake in the international market.

Currently, Truepush sends 2 plus billion notifications a month and aims at reaching 1 billion a day in the next quarter of the year. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey won't delay transfer of CHP's Isbank shares to Treasury - Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said the transfer of the main opposition partys 28 stake in Turkeys largest listed lender Isbank to the state would not be delayed, broadcaster NTV reported. The proposed transfer of a 28 stake in Isbank that was he...

This isn't fair: Kharge on transfer of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

Congress Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of Bhima Koregaon case investigation to the National Investigation Agency NIA. Speaking to media, Kharge said, This isnt fair. We are ...

People agitating despite rise in material pleasure: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that everyone is unhappy in the society and constantly agitating notwithstanding many-fold rise in materialistic comforts and pleasures.Delivering a lecture here in Gujarat, Bhagwat also said that ev...

Kejriwal calls ministers-designate for dinner ahead of swearing-in, discusses development roadmap

On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020