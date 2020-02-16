Left Menu
FRBM not breached in the union budget: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:37 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the 2020-21 union budget was prepared keeping the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management)in mind even as she maintained she would be remembered for presenting the "longest prepared budget" than for "longest speech" on it.

"So in a way, all these (measures) and more has been done that the FRBM, as an Act, we have to keep in mind and also comply with it. So we have not really breached the FRBM. We have not gone outlandish on it. We have kept fiscal discipline, which is a USP for both the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and also for the Shri Narendra Modi Government," she said. The Centre had earlier said it was committed to reduce the fiscal deficit -- the gap between total expenditure and revenue -- to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2020-21 and eliminate the primary deficit as per the FRBM Act.

The Minister was addressing a gathering of industry representatives and trade here. Sitharaman said the budget was prepared between July last year and February this year, with inputs from all stakeholders, including various ministries. "It was probably for the first time, many people do tell me, for the first time, this was the longest speech. I would rather be remembered in fact that it was the longest prepared budget between July and February," she said.

