MMTC Q3 net profit falls 62 pc to Rs 12.48 cr

State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC has reported a 62.11 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 32.94 crore during the October-December quarter of 2018, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the period under review declined to Rs 8,297.62 crore, from Rs 9,451.39 crore in the year-ago period. MMTC's total expenses also fell to Rs 8,285.82 crore, as against Rs 9,410.31 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said its exports during the April-December period increased to Rs 1,384 crore as compared to Rs 687 crore in the same period previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.