Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food processing min inaugurates India pavilion at GulFood 2020 in Dubai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:21 IST
Food processing min inaugurates India pavilion at GulFood 2020 in Dubai

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday inaugurated India Pavilion at GulFood 2020, Dubai, and held discussions with food companies over the potential of business opportunities in India. At the event, a proposal was also mooted to explore possibility of setting up a fund to provide marketing support to launch Indian products in the Gulf nation's super markets.

"The FPI Minister held one-on-one meetings with the companies involved in Food business in the UAE. Based on the discussions it was proposed to explore the possibility of setting up a fund for providing marketing support to launch Indian products in the UAE super markets," an official statement said. The Minister for Food Processing Industries held several meetings in Dubai, where she inaugurated the India Pavilion being held from February 16-20.

During the discussions with the India UAE Food security corridor project representative, Badal proposed that existing Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) supported infra may be utilised to give a head-start to the project. She also emphasised on fast-tracking the project and mentioned that all necessary support will be provided by the ministry through Invest India.

The minister took a tour of the fair and interacted with the Indian exhibitors and urged them to make use of the platform of GulFood 2020 for facilitating tie-ups between foreign investors and accelerate the pace of export of food products from India to the western market. While interacting with the exhibitors, she discussed the potential of business opportunities available to them in India, UAE and other countries.

Badal informed that the food processing sector in India being a sunrise sector is poised for exponential growth and has emerged as a high growth sector due to its immense potential for value addition, ability to control inflation and ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. South Africa won...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

Yokohama, Feb 16 AFP American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the...

Tanwar pitches for political alternative in Haryana, seeks suggestions from people

Pitching for a political alternative in Haryana, former state Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday sought suggestions from people to build a strong structure. Tanwar claimed that people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress and are ...

Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

A day after the 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire at Lasalgaon in Maharashtras Nashikdistrict by a man she was in relationship with, her condition worsened on Sunday following which she was shifted to ahospital in Mumbai, police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020