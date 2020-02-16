Food processing min inaugurates India pavilion at GulFood 2020 in Dubai

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday inaugurated India Pavilion at GulFood 2020, Dubai, and held discussions with food companies over the potential of business opportunities in India. At the event, a proposal was also mooted to explore possibility of setting up a fund to provide marketing support to launch Indian products in the Gulf nation's super markets.

"The FPI Minister held one-on-one meetings with the companies involved in Food business in the UAE. Based on the discussions it was proposed to explore the possibility of setting up a fund for providing marketing support to launch Indian products in the UAE super markets," an official statement said. The Minister for Food Processing Industries held several meetings in Dubai, where she inaugurated the India Pavilion being held from February 16-20.

During the discussions with the India UAE Food security corridor project representative, Badal proposed that existing Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) supported infra may be utilised to give a head-start to the project. She also emphasised on fast-tracking the project and mentioned that all necessary support will be provided by the ministry through Invest India.

The minister took a tour of the fair and interacted with the Indian exhibitors and urged them to make use of the platform of GulFood 2020 for facilitating tie-ups between foreign investors and accelerate the pace of export of food products from India to the western market. While interacting with the exhibitors, she discussed the potential of business opportunities available to them in India, UAE and other countries.

Badal informed that the food processing sector in India being a sunrise sector is poised for exponential growth and has emerged as a high growth sector due to its immense potential for value addition, ability to control inflation and ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

