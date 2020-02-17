Left Menu
Development News Edition

MediaOps Offers Conference Disaster Plans Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boca Raton
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 08:17 IST

 Amid growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus, MediaOps, the leading global media platform for technical communities, is now offering a Conference Disaster Plan (CDP) aimed at providing conference organizers with a virtual event platform and capability that is nearly identical to the experience of an in-person physical event.

MediaOps has produced more than 10 virtual events in the last 18 months that have offered dozens of concurrent sessions, multiple expo halls and thousands of attendees each. The platform can accommodate both live and recorded multi-track sessions in private virtual auditoriums, complete expo floor and booth capabilities, signage, chat, treasure hunt activities and more. The MediaOps platform provides all the capabilities of a live conference, including keynotes, panel sessions, Q&A, booths, attendee interaction, sponsorships and much more. Virtually anything possible at in-person events is available via the platform. Additionally, MediaOps has the personnel and expertise to produce events in a timely manner, which gives event organizers the ability to simulate a real-world setting without the travel.

"We take this current situation very seriously; the health and well-being of our community is essential. So, for this CDP, we want to offer options that are safe and effective," said Alan Shimel, CEO and founder of MediaOps. "Like it or not, this virus outbreak may be a tipping point in moving from the real world to virtual events. They offer comparable experiences without the travel, expense and loss of work time that physical events impose."

Additionally, MediaOps, through its new "nofollow" >IT as Code community platform and along with analyst firm "nofollow" >Accelerated Strategies Group, "nofollow" >DevOps Institute and "nofollow" >JumpCloud, will be conducting a survey to better understand the community's thoughts and concerns about travel amid the current health crisis and possible implications for future events.

About MediaOps, Inc.
MediaOps is a premier global media platform for technical communities including DevOps, Security and Containerization. Its brands, which include DevOps.com, Container Journal, Security Boulevard and Digital Anarchist, attract and engage a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps' properties include powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize their campaign ROI and paid media investments.

For more information, visit "nofollow" >https://mediaops.io

Press Contacts:

"nofollow" >CDP@devops.com

OR

Terri Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760
"nofollow" >tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Accelerated Strategies Group Launches Research Study Into Coronavirus' Impact On IT Industry With 'Health Emergency IT Preparedness' Survey

Accelerated Strategies Group, the analyst company whose mission is to democratize access to industry expert knowledge, MediaOps IT as Code&#160;community platform, DevOps Institute&#160;and JumpCloud, have launched&#160;a research study and...

UPDATE 3-Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race crowd with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCARs most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One. Ramping up h...

Sabres blitz Maple Leafs in 3rd for third straight win

The Buffalo Sabres struck for three goals in a span of 131 during the third period to end a tie and earn a 5-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Jimmy Vesey scored in quick successio...

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China - ambassador

Australia should lift its ban on the arrival of foreign nationals from mainland China, Chinas ambassador to Australia said on Monday.Australia has since Feb. 1 prevented anyone but citizens and permanent residents from entering the country ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020