Left Menu
Development News Edition

China and HK stocks climb as Beijing steps up support for virus-hit economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 10:09 IST
China and HK stocks climb as Beijing steps up support for virus-hit economy
Image Credit: Pexels

China stocks rallied on Monday, led by start-up companies which surged to a more than three-year high, as Beijing rolled out more support measures to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CSI300 index rose 1.2%, to 4,036.38 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3%, to 2,955.07 points. The CSI300 has more than recouped the steep losses it suffered on the first trading day following the Lunar New Year break.

The gain was led by tech companies and brokerages but automakers declined. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5%, to 27,940.81 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7%, to 10,935.35. The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than 1,700 people.

Chinese health officials on Sunday said the slowdown in confirned new infections over the two days showed their efforts to halt the spread of the virus were bearing fruit, although international experts say it is too early to say the epidemic has peaked. China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday as policymakers sought to cushion the drag on businesses from the outbreak that has severely disrupted activity.

The move is expected to pave the way for a reduction in the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which will be announced on Thursday, to lower borrowing costs and ease financial strains on companies hit by the epidemic. On Friday, China's securities watchdog loosened refinancing rules for listed firms, which it said would help companies fight the coronavirus epidemic and resume production.

According to the revised rules, profitability requirements will be scrapped for private placements on Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext. In additional, ChiNext-listed companies seeking public share sales no longer need to meet certain criteria around leverage ratios. The start-up board index climbed 3.2% to a more than three year high, having gained 18.8% so far this year.

The loosening of the refinancing rules exceeded expectations and could help start-up companies in particular, as growth companies have more demand for refinancing, analysts at Industrial Securities noted in report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. Morrison said the passengers will ...

SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings. A bench headed by Justice D Y C...

Kangana Ranaut looks captivating as fighter pilot in 'Tejas'

Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas on Monday unveiled the first look of the actor as a daring Indian Air force fighter pilot. Kangana looks captivating as a pilot as she poses with a fighter jet in the background. Dressed in full flying...

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020