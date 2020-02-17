IIHM CEO Dr. Suborno Bose Awarded ET Now Business Leader of the Year Award (Education)

Dr. Suborno Bose, the Founder of the Young Chef Olympiad, Co-chairman and CEO of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) and Founder and Chief Mentor, Indismart Group, was awarded ET Now, Business Leader Of The Year (Education) at a glittering awards ceremony organized in Mumbai on 16th February, 2020. The award is a deserving recognition of Dr. Bose's efforts to put India on the Global Hospitality Map.

ET Now, India's leading business and finance news channel, honored Dr. Bose with this prestigious award in the wake of his instrumental leadership in founding and organizing the International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO). On 2nd February 2020, the sixth edition of YCO concluded where young student chefs and their mentors from 55 countries of the world gathered to participate in the biggest culinary competition. The YCO 2020, organized by the IHC in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), brought so many countries on a single stage at a time when the world is divided on political, social and economic issues. The YCO 2020 gold winner was Malaysia, silver winner was Philippines and bronze went to England.

Dr. Bose pioneered this unique initiative six years ago. With him are culinary experts like Prof David Foskett, MBE, Chairman of IHC and of the YCO Jury and author of culinary Bible, Practical Cookery series. Dr. Bose spearheaded the competition roping in iconic Indian and international chefs to judge the competition. Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been Principal Judge and Mentor of YCO for many years. YCO 2020 had 19 international judges including Chef Brian Turner, CBE, President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, Chef Chris Galvin, Michelin-starred chef and co-owner of Galvin Restaurants in England, Chef Anton Edelmann, former Maitres de Chef of the Savoy Hotel in London and other distinguished chefs of the world.

The YCO is also a mutual understanding of cultural and educational exchange with the 55 countries. MoUs signed during YCO with every country's representatives are agreements to conduct educational exchange programs with IIHM.

YCO 2020 had a unique theme of Sustainability, roping in the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Dr. Bose also exhibited solidarity with Sustainability through the Food Aid initiative. Food Soldiers from IIHM and students around the country conducted food drives among the underprivileged.

