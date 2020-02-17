Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oakridge International School students benefit from world renowned partnerships

Jobs in the digital age, and the skills and capabilities required to do them, are transforming at an unprecedented rate.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 11:11 IST
Oakridge International School students benefit from world renowned partnerships
NAE-UNICEF Summit. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jobs in the digital age, and the skills and capabilities required to do them, are transforming at an unprecedented rate. Understanding the needs of a changing world is Oakridge International School, which brings in unique opportunities for its students by giving them access to the latest thinking from the world's leading educators.

With an exclusive partnership with UNICEF, Oakridgers are encouraged and enabled to research, develop and debate challenges facing our society; directly impacting the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the UN. Benefitting from international visits as well as attending international workshops and seminars enables students to experience and understand global scenarios from a different cultural perspective.

Students also have the unique opportunity to address issues at the UN's High-Level Political Forum, resulting in real-world impact based on their learning. Through collaboration with MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), students also benefit from an interdisciplinary approach to their educational programme.

Students are guided through complex combinations of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, maths), learn digital and transferable skills like collaboration, and enhance the problem solving and communication skills that young people will need in their future careers. Students are inspired to create and build, through hands-on activities and challenges, guided by world-renowned tutors and expertise.

Enriching the academic curricula with internationally-recognised programs, students of Oakridge International Schools achieve exceptional grades, develop strong values and ambitions. Oakridge is proud to be part of the Nord Anglia Education family of 66 premium international schools around the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. Morrison said the passengers will ...

SC directs Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings. A bench headed by Justice D Y C...

Kangana Ranaut looks captivating as fighter pilot in 'Tejas'

Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas on Monday unveiled the first look of the actor as a daring Indian Air force fighter pilot. Kangana looks captivating as a pilot as she poses with a fighter jet in the background. Dressed in full flying...

Megan Fox, Bruce Willis join 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Hollywood stars Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are set to star in FBI drama feature Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Randall Emmett, who has backed films such as The Irishman, 2 Guns, and Silence, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020