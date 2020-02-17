Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates
of Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India here today. (All rates in rupees per unit):
CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 70.7 72.2 70.64 72.34
EUR/INR 76.11 78.81 76.04 78.96 GBP/INR 91.7 94.73 91.62 94.91
JPY/INR 63.93 66.21 63.88 66.34 CHF/INR 71.38 74.05 71.32 74.19
AUD/INR 47.09 49.13 47.05 49.23 NZD/INR 45.11 47.18 45.07 47.27
CAD/INR 53.08 54.88 53.03 54.99 SGD/INR 50.57 52.24 50.53 52.34
HKD/INR 9.04 9.36 9.03 9.37 DKK/INR 10.19 10.54 10.18 10.56
NOK/INR 7.61 7.86 7.6 7.87 SEK/INR 7.24 7.47 7.23 7.49
BHD/INR 183.85 195.43 183.69 195.81 KWD/INR 227.37 241.75 227.18 242.22
AED/INR 18.87 20.06 18.85 20.1 SAR/INR 18.48 19.64 18.46 19.68
ZAR/INR 4.66 4.96 4.65 4.97 OMR/INR 179.91 191.48 0 0
QAR/INR 19.03 20.24 19.02 20.28 Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN
CURRENCY UNITS. ------------
PTI MUM JMF JMF
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- State Bank of India
- NZD
- OMR