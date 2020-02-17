Left Menu
Telecom shares mixed; Voda Idea up over 11 pc

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-02-2020 12:18 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 12:12 IST
Telecom shares mixed; Voda Idea up over 11 pc
Shares of telecom companies were trading on a mixed note in early market hours on Monday. While Vodafone Idea stock gained 11.34 percent to Rs 3.83,

Bharti Airtel stock was trading 0.27 lower at Rs 563.60 on the BSE. State-owned MTNL was down 9.40 percent to Rs 9.35.

Tata Teleservices was up 1.83 percent to trade at Rs 3.34. Reliance Industries, parent of Reliance Jio Infocomm, was trading marginally up by 0.02 per cent to Rs 1,487 on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore, but they have informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) of making an only partial payment, as per their representatives. Even state-owned BSNL and MTNL have not paid the dues.

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT towards statutory dues. Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business.

Reliance Jio on January 23 paid Rs 195 crore to the DoT to clear all AGR dues accounted till January 31, 2020.

