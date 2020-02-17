Ravi Mishra Crowned as the Winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• The grand finale witnessed a musical showdown between the Top 5 finalists – Ajay Jagtap from Shirdi, Sakshi Sharma from Gurgaon, Sourajit Ghosh from Bangalore, Ravi Mishra and Anas Wahab from Mumbai • Finalists were judged by Meet Bros, Shilpa Rao and Brijesh Shandilya

• Winner to be mentored by Meet Bros to perform live at the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards in front of the entire Bollywood Music Fraternity & a song launch on one of the leading music platforms

The Bollywood music industry has found a brand new young face, thanks to Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. Smule Mirchi Cover Star, one of India’s largest digital singing talent hunts initiated by Radio Mirchi and partnered with Smule App, announced Ravi Mishra as the winner of its 2nd season.

This season witnessed a humongous participation of more than 18,000 entries from different parts of India. From metros to districts, the participants showcased an array of talent in this season. What makes Smule Mirchi Cover Star so unique is the ease of participation and the gratification. Radio Mirchi partnered with Smule App through which participants could be a part of the contest at anytime, anywhere! All they have do is download the Smule App, click on the handle especially created for participation, record a cover from the list of songs available and DONE. The Smule App made the participation process a lot easier, thanks to its large number of users and Smule Mirchi Cover Star’s & Radio Mirchi’s fanbase added to the numbers of participation.

From the 18,000 entries received, 50 finalists were shortlisted and uploaded on the Smule Mirchi Cover Star website – www.mirchicoverstar.com for public voting and social engagement. From the shortlisted 50 entries, Top 5 finalists were selected on the basis of public votes. These top 5 finalists performed in front of the judges – Meet Bros, Shilpa Rao and Brijesh Shandilya.

The grand finale was a musical extravaganza. It witnessed a musical showdown between the Top 5 finalists of the competition – Ajay Jagtap from Shirdi, Sakshi Sharma from Gurgaon, Sourajit Ghosh from Bangalore, Ravi Mishra and Anas Wahab from Mumbai. After grueling live auditions in front of the judges, Ravi Mishra from Mumbai was declared as the ultimate winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star, Season 2. Ravi won a prize money of 1 lakh rupees, a Scholarship from Furtados School of Music and a chance to perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards. He will be specially mentored by Meet Bros to perform live at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards in front of the entire Bollywood music fraternity and also a song launch on one of the music platforms thus giving the perfect boost to his music career.

Speaking about winning Mirchi Cover Star, Ravi Mishra said, “It is indeed a great honour to win the Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. It’s been a great journey overall and I believe it’s a very good platform for all the singers. It feels great when years of hard work is appreciated and awarded. It was a very good experience for me to participate in such a show and compete with such good singers. They all were very talented with great voices. I am thankful to Smule Mirchi Cover Star for realizing my potential and giving me a platform to showcase my talent.”

Speaking about judging the contestants, Meet Bros said, "We are extremely happy to be a part of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2 yet again this year. It’s been a thrilling experience to judge and also mentor the winner and perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards with such fresh talent every year. Congratulations to this season’s winner and looking forward to perform with him at the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards."

Shilpa Rao on her first time as a Smule Mirchi Cover Star judge said, "I believe in encouraging those who are passionate about music. Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2 has introduced to me so many new voices and it was such an enriching experience to judge them. I am sure this season’s winner will go a long way in his musical career."

Brijesh Shandilya on his first time with Smule Mirchi Cover Star said, "Judging Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2 was a wonderful experience! I was happily surprised with the talent I got to hear. The winner of this season is truly deserving and I wish him all the luck in his music career."

Bill Bradford, President, Smule said, "We would like to Congratulate Ravi Mishra and wish him the best as he embarks on an exciting musical adventure. We are glad to be a part of this wonderful journey and look forward to participating in the upcoming seasons. We've found there are many quite talented performers from all corners that have yet to be discovered by the music industry. Platforms like Smule Mirchi Cover Star will continue bringing more of these sensational singers to the forefront.”

Yatish Mehrishi (COO), Radio Mirchi said, “We are proud to announce Ravi Mishra as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for giving a tough fight. Mirchi is a core player in the music & entertainment space & we are glad that we could give these talented people a great platform through this contest, we wish all of them very best for their journey in the musical world.”

Smule is backed in India by Times Bridge, an investment arm of the Times Group.

About Smule Smule is the leading social network for music, connecting the world through a global community of millions of music enthusiasts. Smule’s flagship app lets people sing and make music with friends and major artists around the globe-helping to bring music back to its roots of creation and participation. Smule is available on iOS and Android.

About Radio Mirchi

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), popularly known as Mirchi, owns 73 frequencies and is advertising partner for another 3, across 63 cities, making it India’s largest private FM radio broadcaster. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now operates across the country with 4 distinct brands- Mirchi, Mirchi Love, Kool & Ishq (advertising partner of TV today network). With the highest listenership across the country and a track record of developing innovative content, Mirchi has been expanding and retaining its audiences and advertisers through the years.

Mirchi has delighted listeners and the industry with its exciting properties such as Mirchi Music Awards (in 8 languages) & Mirchi Top 20. Mirchi is also the biggest concert player in the country. Mirchi’s initial foray into digital space has helped it gain a strong position - 23 online radio stations, biggest radio website & biggest on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube. Mirchi was also the 1st Indian brand to go international with the launch of the brand in the UAE. Mirchi also launched in Bahrain on 18th March 2018. Mirchi can also be heard at T3 international airport, Delhi. With such a wide presence, on-air, on-ground & on digital, Mirchi is truly everywhere! ENIL is listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

About Times Bridge Times Bridge is a leading investment firm with a mission to bring the world’s best ideas to India and share India’s best insights with the world. Its current portfolio includes Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, Smule, Uber and Wattpad, among others. By providing unmatched market leadership to its select partners and by harnessing the assets of The Times Group, India’s largest media company, Times Bridge accelerates growth and immersion across the Indian subcontinent for leaders who believe in winning in and learning from India.

For more information, please visit timesbridge.com and follow @timesbridge on Twitter.

