Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations-AmCham

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:38 IST
U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations-AmCham
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

Nearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an impact from business shutdowns due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to a poll by Shanghai's American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

Some 78% of the respondents also said they do not have sufficient staff at their Chinese plants to resume full production, as public health restrictions make it harder for workers to return to their jobs after an extended holiday. The survey polled 109 companies with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing, and the wider Yangtze River Delta.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said plant shutdowns have already impacted their global supply chains, while almost all others expect an impact within the next month, the survey said. "The biggest problem is the lack of workers as they are subjected to travel restrictions and quarantines, the number one and number two problems identified in the survey. Anyone coming from outside the immediate area undergoes a 14-day quarantine," said AmCham President Ker Gibbs.

"Therefore, most factories have a severe shortage of workers, even after they are allowed to open. This is going to have a severe impact on global supply chains that are only beginning to show up." Cities across China have been in lockdown since an extended Lunar New Year holiday last month, while travel bans and quarantine orders have been set in place around the country in efforts to curb the virus from spreading.

This has disrupted economic activity throughout the world's second-largest economy as factories and businesses struggle to reopen, throwing global supply chains into disarray. The government has promised support for industries and sectors that are worst hit, especially those involved in manufacturing. Authorities have told banks to lower interest rates for qualified firms and tolerate higher levels of bad loans, while also pledging to cut taxes and fees.

Some employees who have made it back to work have reportedly been placed in quarantine at their factories, further delaying the resumption of normal production. The capital Beijing announced on Friday a 14-day self-quarantine on all those returning to the city and said it will punish those who refuse to quarantine themselves or follow official rules on containing the virus.

The Jiangxi provincial government, however, removed quarantine requirements on employees returning to work apart from those coming from Hubei - the epicenter of the virus outbreak - or other severely affected areas, adding that employees would no longer need to provide health certificates upon returning to work from Monday onwards, it said in a notice. The AmCham survey also showed that a third of companies polled plan to move their operations out of China if their factories are unable to open, while nearly two-thirds of businesses expect demand for their products to be lower than normal.

The respondents also logistics problems and the need to find alternative suppliers as the top challenges for their business in the next two to four weeks. An earlier AmCham survey showed that the majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect the virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, with some accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

&#160;Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition JPEN has recently published Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice.1 The publi...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks rise as China's stimulus measures calm nerves

Emerging market equities kicked off the week on the firm footing on Monday as Chinas move to cut its medium-term lending rate soothed investors anxiety around the economic blow from a coronavirus outbreak. Chinas decision is expected to pav...

Being part of India team is a life-changing moment, says Saini

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini said representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he would look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand. T...

Central University of Odisha to join CUCET, says VC

The Central University of Odisha will join the Central Universities Common Entrance Test CUCET consortium for admission to its various undergraduate UG, postgraduate PG and research programs this year. Vice-Chancellor of Central University ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020