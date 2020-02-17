Ravi Mishra crowned as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bollywood music industry has found a brand new young face, thanks to Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2. Smule Mirchi Cover Star, one of India's largest digital singing talent hunts initiated by Radio Mirchi and partnered with Smule App, announced Ravi Mishra as the winner of its second season.

This season witnessed a humongous participation of more than 18,000 entries from different parts of India. From metros to districts, the participants showcased an array of talent in this season. What makes Smule Mirchi Cover Star so unique is the ease of participation and the gratification. Radio Mirchi partnered with Smule App through which participants could be a part of the contest at any time, anywhere! All they have do is download the Smule App, click on the handle especially created for participation, record a cover from the list of songs available and done.

The Smule App made the participation process a lot easier, thanks to its large number of users and Smule Mirchi Cover Star's and Radio Mirchi's fanbase added to the numbers of participation. From the 18,000 entries received, 50 finalists were shortlisted and uploaded on the Smule Mirchi Cover Star website - www.mirchicoverstar.com for public voting and social engagement. From the shortlisted 50 entries, the top five finalists were selected on the basis of public votes. These top five finalists performed in front of the judges - Meet Bros, Shilpa Rao, and Brijesh Shandilya.

The grand finale was a musical extravaganza. It witnessed a musical showdown between the top five finalists of the competition - Ajay Jagtap from Shirdi, Sakshi Sharma from Gurgaon, Sourajit Ghosh from Bangalore, Ravi Mishra and Anas Wahab from Mumbai. After grueling live auditions in front of the judges, Ravi Mishra from Mumbai was declared as the ultimate winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star, Season Two. Ravi won a prize money of Rs 1 lakh, a scholarship from Furtados School of Music and a chance to perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards. He will be specially mentored by Meet Bros to perform live at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards in front of the entire Bollywood music fraternity and also a song launch on one of the music platforms thus giving the perfect boost to his music career.

"It is indeed a great honour to win the Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season Two. It's been a great journey overall and I believe it's a very good platform for all the singers. It feels great when years of hard work is appreciated and awarded. It was a very good experience for me to participate in such a show and compete with such good singers. They all were very talented with great voices. I am thankful to Smule Mirchi Cover Star for realizing my potential and giving me a platform to showcase my talent," said Ravi Mishra, while speaking about winning Mirchi Cover Star. "We are extremely happy to be a part of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season Two yet again this year. It's been a thrilling experience to judge and also mentor the winner and perform at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards with such fresh talent every year. Congratulations to this season's winner and looking forward to perform with him at the 12th Smule Mirchi Music Awards," said Meet Bros, while speaking about judging the contestants.

"I believe in encouraging those who are passionate about music. Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season Two has introduced to me so many new voices and it was such an enriching experience to judge them. I am sure this season's winner will go a long way in his musical career," said Shilpa Rao on her first time as a Smule Mirchi Cover Star judge. "Judging Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season Two was a wonderful experience! I was happily surprised with the talent I got to hear. The winner of this season is truly deserving and I wish him all the luck in his music career," said Brijesh Shandilya on his first time with Smule Mirchi Cover Star.

"We would like to congratulate Ravi Mishra and wish him the best as he embarks on an exciting musical adventure. We are glad to be a part of this wonderful journey and look forward to participating in the upcoming seasons. We've found there are many quite talented performers from all corners that have yet to be discovered by the music industry. Platforms like Smule Mirchi Cover Star will continue bringing more of these sensational singers to the forefront," said Bill Bradford, President, Smule. "We are proud to announce Ravi Mishra as the winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season Two. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for giving a tough fight. Mirchi is a core player in the music and entertainment space & we are glad that we could give these talented people a great platform through this contest, we wish all of them very best for their journey in the musical world," said Yatish Mehrishi (COO), Radio Mirchi.

