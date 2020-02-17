Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:25 IST
TIMELINE-NMC Health's expansion and ailments

NMC Health said on Monday its founder BR Shetty had resigned as joint non-executive chairman, months after the UAE healthcare group was thrown into turmoil by doubts over its finances.

NMC is the largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates and operates a network of clinics and hospitals, specialised maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes and hospitals across 19 countries. A bruising short-selling attack by Muddy Waters launched two months ago has seen the company's market value fall to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), a far cry from its peak value of about 8.4 billion pounds in August 2018.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to Monday's announcement: 1975

Bavaguthu Raghuram (BR) Shetty establishes New Medical Centre (NMC), the first private healthcare facility in UAE. 2012

NMC becomes the first company from Abu Dhabi to join https://www.reuters.com/article/nmc-ipo-idUSL6E8F20I720120402 the London Stock Exchange. 2015

NMC bids for regional rival Al Noor Hospitals Group, sparking a race with South Africa's Mediclinic, before eventually pulling out over valuation concerns. 2017

NMC is promoted to the blue chip FTSE 100 index. 2018

NMC raises $2 billion for general corporate purposes and for the refinancing of existing debt, sources say https://www.reuters.com/article/nmc-health-loan/rpt-uae-healthcare-provider-nmc-raises-2-billion-loan-sources-idUSL8N1RA0RH. 2019

October NMC guides for double-digit revenue and core earnings growth in 2020.

Dec. 17 U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters, founded by American Carson Block, acquires a short position in NMC, criticising the healthcare group's financial statements and wiping a third off the value of the company's share price.

Dec. 18 NMC stands by its forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and announces a share buyback.

Dec. 19 NMC calls the Muddy Waters report criticising the healthcare group's financial statements "false and misleading".

Dec. 23 NMC calls for an independent review of its finances.

2020 Jan. 8

Two major shareholders launch a discounted share sale in NMC worth 375 million pounds. Jan. 17

Independent review committee hires FBI ex-boss Louis Freeh. Feb. 4

NMC says 2019 trading is in line with expectations. Feb. 10

NMC discloses preliminary buyout approaches from private equity firms KKR and GK Investment, and says co-chair and founder Shetty had stepped back from its board after informing the group of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings. Feb. 11

KKR says it does not intend to make an offer for NMC, but Italian-backed GKSD Investment Holding confirms it could bid. Feb. 12

S&P places NMC on creditwatch negative due to governance deficiencies. Feb. 13

Moody's places ratings under review for downgrade. Feb. 14

NMC says its vice chairman is stepping down from the board as it tries to unravel details of the holdings of its top investors. Feb. 17

BR Shetty resigns, leaving UK businessman HJ Mark Tompkins as sole chairman. Source: Company website, reports, Refinitiv data ($1 = 0.7669 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Power plans to have 700 EV charging stations by 2021

Tata Power is planning to increase its network of electric vehicle charging stations to 700 by next year,&#160;a top company official said. The company has already installed 100 fast charging stations in various cities, including Delhi, Mum...

Panyaza Lesufi receives investigation report into Mpianzi case

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has received a forensic investigation report into the drowning of Park Town Boys High School pupil Enock Mpianzi on a Grade 8 Camp, in January 2020.Upon receiving the report on Saturday, Lesufi said his ...

Fire breaks out in residential building in Greater Noida

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. The incident was reported at around 1.30 pm at Elegant Ville Society in Bisrakh area. The blaze was controlled by 2 pm, a police spoke...

Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan -reports

An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in China in December and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020