Development News Edition

XCMG Supports the Construction of Multiple Hospital Amid Novel Coronavirus (Covid-2019) Outbreak

  • Xuzhou
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
XCMG Supports the Construction of Multiple Hospital Amid Novel Coronavirus (Covid-2019) Outbreak

In response to the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, over 329 XCMG (SZ:000425) products including cranes, excavators, road rollers, loaders and concrete machines have been dispatched to facilitate the construction of multiple hospitals and emergency wards in eight cities across China, including the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals in Wuhan, completed on February 3 and 6 respectively.

As of January 31, a total of 83 XCMG products took part in the construction of Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals where operators worked around the clock to construct the makeshift field hospital as quickly and safely as possible. The new facilities will provide 2,600 beds for treating patients in severe and critical condition.

"Building a hospital in 10 days is a great undertaking for construction machinery companies in terms of overall coordination ability and teamwork. The honor of this record achievement belongs to each individual who contributed so much during this difficult time," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

During the construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, XCMG monitored the equipment closely via its "Hanyun" software platform, accumulating more than 2,199 working hours as of February 3.

The "Hanyun" platform includes a thermal screening system for the prevention and control of the epidemic, which can monitor and upload the body temperature of passersby in transportation hubs, hospitals, schools and companies to reduce cross-infection and improve screening efficiency.

On January 27, as the president company of Assocacao Brasileira De Empresas Chinesas (ABEC, Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies), XCMG encouraged all member companies to participate in the fight against the epidemic. The same night, XCMG Brazil employees contributed actively to purchase 10,000 medical supply items including masks and protective suits that have been shipped to Wuhan.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, 24 XCMG products started work on the expansion and renovation of Xiaotangshan Hospital, formerly used to quarantine SARS patients.

In February, XCMG also joined the construction of emergency hospitals in Xuzhou, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, Tian Jin, Zhuhai etc.

To provide further support, XCMG announced a donation of 5.075 million yuan (USD726,338) to support the fight against the epidemic. The company also sourced more than 1,200,000 items of medical equipment, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, protective suits from 23 countries and regions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091137/XCMG_Covid_Hospital.jpg

