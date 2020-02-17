Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google to wind down 'Station', working with partners to transition existing sites

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:51 IST
Google to wind down 'Station', working with partners to transition existing sites

Tech giant Google on Monday said it has decided to wind down its 'Station' programme globally through 2020, including in India, given that going online has become much easier and cheaper over the last five years. The US-based company said it is working with its partners to transition existing sites so they can remain useful resources for the community.

Google had launched 'Station' in India in 2015 in partnership with Indian Railways and Railtel to bring fast, free public WiFi to over 400 railway stations in the country by mid-2020. "But we crossed that number by June 2018 and implemented Station in thousands of other locations around the country in partnership with telecommunications companies, ISPs and local authorities. Over time, partners in other countries asked for Station too and we responded accordingly," Google Vice President (Payments and Next Billion Users) Caesar Sengupta said in a blogpost.

He added that since then, getting online has become much simpler and cheaper and that mobile data plans have become more affordable and mobile connectivity is improving globally. Apart from India, Station is available in Nigeria, Thailand, Philippines, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa.

Sengupta cited the example of India, where mobile data per GB is among the cheapest in the world. He cited reports that state mobile data prices have reduced by 95 per cent in the last 5 years and Indian users consume close to 10 GB of data, each month on an average. "And similar to what the Indian government did, several governments and local entities have kicked off their own initiatives to provide easier, cost-effective access to the internet for everyone.

In addition to this changed context, the challenge of varying technical requirements and infrastructure among our partners across countries has also made it difficult for Station to scale and be sustainable, especially for our partners," Sengupta noted. He added that the company sees greater need and bigger opportunities in making products and features tailored to work better for the next billion user markets.

"Therefore, we've made the decision to gradually wind down the Station programme globally, through 2020. We are working with our partners to transition existing sites so they can remain useful resources for the community," he said. Under its Next Billion Users initiative, Google has built lite apps (YouTube Go, Google Go and more), offline features (such as YouTube and Maps Offline), as well as country-specific products like Tez (now Google Pay India) and platforms like Android Go to bring lower-cost devices to customers.

"Our commitment to supporting the next billion users remains stronger than ever, from continuing our efforts to make the internet work for more people...," Sengupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

There are huge implications of steel usage in Railways, defense sectors: Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Indian Steel Fostering Steel Usage in Railways Defence Sectors organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with Confederation of Indian ...

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday. A group of armed terrorists burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha province and att...

Muzaffarnagar: Mobile phones found in district jail

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 PTIFour mobile phones and five chargers were found in the district jail here, police said on Monday.The authorities said some miscreants had thrown the mobile phones and chargers in the jail compound for the use of som...

Floods put Mississippi capital in 'precarious situation'

Jackson US, Feb 17 AP With the waters in the Pearl River continuing to rise in and around Mississippis capital city and more rain on the way this week, the governor warned residents that it would be days before flood waters start to recede....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020