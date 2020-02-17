OPPI appoints K G Ananthakrishnan as new DG

Pharma industry body Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Monday said it has appointed KG Ananthakrishnan as its new Director General. He takes over from Kanchana TK, who moves to an OPPI member company in a senior leadership role, the industry body said in a statement.

Ananthakrishnan is a former Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia Region of MSD India, it added. "I welcome KG to OPPI and am confident that his leadership experience and collaborative approach will assist in strengthening OPPI's patient-focused approach towards Health meeting Hope," OPPI President A Vaidheesh said.

