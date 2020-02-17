Left Menu
HSBC extends Hong Kong travel ban to March 16 - memo

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

HSBC has extended restrictions on staff traveling to Hong Kong until March 16 amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday. The bank also said it is maintaining an outright ban on all travel to mainland China.

HSBC said exceptions to the Hong Kong travel ban would require approval from a senior manager. A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

