Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mistry files appeal in SC; says his family deserved more relief from NCLAT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:13 IST
Mistry files appeal in SC; says his family deserved more relief from NCLAT

Less than a month after the Supreme Court stayed an order reinstating him as Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry has moved the apex court seeking removal of many anomalies in the NCLAT order, saying his family deserved more relief from the tribunal. Mistry, whose family owns 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has filed a cross appeal in the court.

Generally, a cross appeal refers to an appeal made against certain facets of a judgement. On January 25, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Arvind Bobde stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, dated December 18, wherein Mistry was reinstated as Tata Sons chairman. The stay came on an appeal filed by Tata Group.

In the petition, Mistry has described the group's relationship with Tatas as "a quasi-partnership relationship of a vintage of over 60 years, holding 18.37 per cent in the equity share capital of Tata Sons and whose stake is now worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore". According to the petition, which has been accessed by PTI, the Mistry camp has sought remedies for many anomalies in the NCLAT order, including about not looking at alleged oppression of minority shareholders as well as converting Tata Sons into a private limited company as a post-facto move.

The conversion happened after Mistry was removed as chairman on October 24, 2016. As per the petition, filed on February 14, the tribunal order clearly and unequivocally found the prejudicial conduct by Tata Sons, but failed to provide certain important reliefs that would have put an end to the oppressive conduct of the majority shareholder.

Reinstating Mistry as the chairman, NCLAT had also termed the action of the Registrar of Companies to allow conversion of Tata Sons into a private limited company illegal. After the tribunal's ruling, Mistry had said that he was not interested in any executive position at the Tatas but wants only to uphold corporate governance norms and also protect his family's investment in the Tatas.

The 45-page petition, filed before the Supreme Court on February 14, said the tribunal, after reviewing voluminous records, has clearly found the prejudicial conduct by Tata Sons. However, the tribunal "has erred in not granting vital reliefs, including proportionate representation on the board of Tata Sons, and striking down of certain provisions in the articles of association, which were the tools of oppression that enabled prejudicial conduct by the majority shareholder," it said.

The petition also contended that the tribunal erroneously said it did not have the powers to alter the Articles of Association even though it had correctly recorded that the relationship between the Tatas and the Mistry family was in the nature of a "quasi-partnership". The petition is to secure deletion of certain specific provisions in the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons, clearly permitted by the special provisions dealing with oppression of minority shareholders under the companies law.

Further, Mistry has sought proportionate representation on the board of Tata Sons to ensure that its interests and investments now worth over Rs 1 lakh crore are protected in the future. While the manifest abuse of power and conduct lacking in probity has been explicitly found by NCLAT in removal of Mistry, his reinstatement was not sought, the petition said.

"Instead, what was sought was clearly intervention in the form of deletion of provisions in the Articles of Association, which is a measure specifically provided for in Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2013," it noted. Since the 1920s, the 154-year old Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry Group, has been increasing its ownership in the Tatas, and now owns 18.37 per cent stake.

Handwritten letters of Ratan Tata to Pallonji Mistry have also been attached along with the petition. In a letter written to Pallonji Mistry on March 27, 1991 -- two days after taking over as Tata Sons chairman -- Tata said he would never hurt him or his family.

"... our common agreement and mutual faith will foster a true and lasting relationship without any misunderstanding-- and in the best interest of Tata Sons as a company," the letter said. "Our standing together will also be a matter of strength… Let me reiterate that I will never do anything consciously to hurt you or your family…" it added.

PTI has seen a copy of the letter. As the largest minority shareholder in Tata Sons which is worth over USD 100 billion today, Pallonji Mistry and his children Shapoor and Cyrus, served as directors of 20 Tata Group companies. Pallonji Mistry was on the board of Tata Sons from June 1980 to 2004.

Cyrus Mistry became a director in Tata Sons in August 2006, a directorship he held till he was removed in February 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Rise in coronavirus infections prompts Japan to limit public crowds

Japan canceled the emperors birthday celebrations next week as it moved on Monday to limit crowds to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and said it will close the Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners. The widening fallou...

Property brokerage firm Square Yards Q3 revenue up 50% nearly at Rs 80cr

Property brokerage firm Square Yards, which is backed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance group and Times group, has posted a 50 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 79.6 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal. It had posted a revenue of Rs 52.9 cr...

Massive fire in GST Bhavan; scores evacuated, no casualty

Scores of employees were evacuated from the GST Bhavan in south Mumbai after a massivefire broke out in the multi-storey building on Monday, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said.Nearly 3,500 staffers were working in the buildi...

Sebi examining NSE's request for initial public offering, says Ajay Tyagi

Sebi is examining the National Stock Exchanges request for an Initial Public Offering IPO in terms of the orders passed by the regulator earlier, according to the watchdogs chairman Ajay Tyagi. Last month, the exchange said it has approache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020