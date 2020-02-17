Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Energy buys GMR Energy's Kamalanga power plant for Rs 5,321 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:58 IST
JSW Energy buys GMR Energy's Kamalanga power plant for Rs 5,321 cr

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy on Monday said it will buy GMR Energy Ltd's 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha for Rs 5,321 crore. JSW Energy signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments), the company said in a statement.

"Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of the company will increase to 5,609 MW," it said. The buyout will expand JSW Energy's presence in the eastern region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and offtake arrangements.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals for its completion. Of the Rs 5,321-crore enterprise value of GKEL, JSW Energy will pay promoters Rs 755 crore in upfront cash and another Rs 615 crore on achieving different milestones. The balance Rs 3,951 crore is on account of GKEL debt that JSW Energy is taking over.

GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd (GKEL), a subsidiary of GMR Energy, owns and operates 3 units of 350 MW at Dhenkanal in Odisha. JSW Energy, as part of its strategy for expansion and consolidation in the power sector, has been scouting for strategic assets.

"Consequent to the acquisition, GKEL will be a 100 per cent subsidiary of JSW Energy," it said. The deal is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and GKEL lenders. Also, Haryana, which buys power from Kamalanga, also has to approve of the power purchase agreement.

GKEL had a revenue of Rs 2,195 crore in FY2019. It sells 263 MW of electricity generated to Odisha for Rs 3.11 per unit and another 283 MW to Bihar at Rs 3.39 a unit. To Haryana, it sells 334 MW at Rs 2.89 per unit.

Explaining the rationale for the acquisition, JSW Energy said GKEL was an optimal fit with the company's strategic framework of acquiring assets with low power generation cost, thus minimising receivable risk. Besides, helping the company to expand its portfolio and diversify its fuel mix, geographical spread, and off-take arrangements, GKEL has been operating a power plant with 5 years of satisfactory operational history, it said.

Also, substantial offtake security with about 84 per cent capacity tied-up under long-term PPA with 3 states. GKEL had adequate fuel security of 3.64 million tonnes per annum of coal that was sufficient to meet the generation requirement for the entire power purchase agreement.

Strategic location in the coal-rich belt of Talcher ensures low variable cost, it said the acquisition would increase EBITDA. The plant has an option of expansion by another 350 MW unit at a low incremental project cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the government will have to use structural reforms to revive demand and support the sagging economy, and green shoots of the recovery visible now need to be sustained to pull India out of...

IMF technical team to start Lebanon talks on Thursday-source

A team of IMF experts will begin consultations with the Lebanese government in Beirut on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, as the heavily indebted state seeks the Funds help in addressing a major financial crisis. Lebanon fo...

Harsimran Kaur invited to NBA Global Academy for a second short-term training Program

Indias Harsimran Kaur has been invited to participate in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy at Basketball Australias Centre of Excellence in Canberra, Australia. The training camp started on Monday and will end on March 3....

Greece offers compromise on migrant centres to placate angry islanders

Greece on Monday acted to placate locals incensed over government plans to build new migrant detention centers on outlying islands, saying it was open to a compromise on their location. The Athens government infuriated residents of five isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020