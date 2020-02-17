STPI exports stood at Rs 4.24 lakh crore in 2018-19: Official
Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI): Software exports from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) stood at Rs 4,24,000
crore for 2018-19 and they are projected to grow at least by 10 per cent during 2019-20, STPI Director-General Omkar Rai
said on Monday. "A sum of Rs 4,24,000 crore, STPI export alone, in year
2018-19," he told reporters here, on the sidelines of an event.
Asked about any projections for 2019-20, he said it would grow at over and above 10 per cent.
"It will grow two digits, 10 per cent, over and above. There are indications. Because, our figures are compiled in
the month of September. I am talking about STPI. Overall export has been estimated and forecast by NASSCOM, three-four
days before and 147 billion dollar that has been estimated, is absolutely a true figure, he said.
Importantly, the focus of the government is towards making India a software product nation, Rai said.
He was speaking after the soft launch of IMAGE Centre of Excellence set up by the STPI here, backed by MeitY and the
government of Telangana, to incubate over 25-30 start-ups each year and 140 over the next five years, a STPI press release
said. Rai said they plan to set up 28 centres of excellence, out
of which seven have been soft-launched and 21 are at advanced stages of planning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Sindhu guides Hyderabad Hunters to 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets in PBL
"Goli Maro..." slogans at pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad
Patna STPI expansion work to begin soon: Bihar Dy CM
RSS' agenda is to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra', says activist in Hyderabad
Minister should be made from Hyderabad-Karnataka region: BJP's Raju Gowda ahead of K'taka Cabinet expansion