GM Modular launches experience centre in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Feb 17 (PTI): GM Modular, a leading homegrown electricals brand in the country, launched its first

state-of-the-art experience centre here on Monday. The centre exhibits a wide range of ergonomically

designed innovative and IoT-enabled solutions, including new generation switches, home automation systems, LED products,

fans, wires and cables, among others. Technology has become central to everyones life and

customers are increasingly taking decisions after a first-hand experience with brands, the company's managing director and

CEO Jayanth Jain said in a press release. GM experience centres have been curated with a view to

getting closer to customers and give them an opportunity to engage directly with the brand and its offerings, Jain

said. GM Modular has 14 experience centres across the

country, including the recently launched centre in Puducherry, he added.

