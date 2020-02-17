Left Menu
Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:10 IST
Uber, Delhi Police integrate apps for live tracking of passenger ride
Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday announced its integration with Delhi Police's Himmat app which would enable passengers to share their ride information with the police for a safer journey. It will be optional for passengers to share their ride tracking option with the police, according Delhi Police officials.

While launching the new service, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that the integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. "We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency. With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors," Patnaik said.

Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners. Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners' details and vehicle information on the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the app.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for IGI Airport Sanjay Bhatia said that if a passenger opts for the emergency service than passenger's details with live location of the taxi will be shared automatically with the Delhi Police Headquarters. "The passengers data will remain in our database," Bhatia said.

Uber and Delhi Police will further extend their partnership to expand QR Cards to more drivers on the Uber app along with possible integration of the service with emergency number 112 to the Uber app, Bhatia said. "We are proud to assist Delhi Police by integrating this tech that will now help them access the exact location of a rider or driver, in case of an emergency. Our partnership is an absolute game-changer, and law enforcement professionals tell us that this can potentially save lives," Uber head of cities for India and South Asia Prabhjeet Singh said.

