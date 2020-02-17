Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Sterling stays above $1.30 amid expectations government will spend more

  Reuters
  London
  17-02-2020
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling remained above $1.30 on Monday as investors priced in looser financial conditions under Britain's new finance minister.

Rishi Sunak was appointed on Thursday when incumbent Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reshuffling his cabinet. As a result, last week ended up being sterling's best in two months. Johnson wants to increase spending on everything from infrastructure and police to health and education. Sunak has backed higher public spending, most recently speaking in support of multi-billion-pound transport projects.

Sunak is preparing to ease Britain's fiscal rules in his first budget, as he comes under pressure from Downing Street to open the spending taps, the Financial Times reported on Friday. "Building expectations for looser fiscal policy are helping to boost optimism that the UK economy could outperform this year at least relative to downbeat expectations and other major economies," Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said.

"The positive impact on the pound from the improving outlook for the UK's economy is outweighing the negative weight provided by continued concerns over the UK's future trading relationships in the near-term," Hardman said. A human resources group said jobs in Britain's public sector look set to rise at the same pace as private-sector jobs for the first time since 2008, reflecting an easing of government cuts in many departments.

The pound was last trading down 0.2% at $1.3014, moving away from the recent low of $1.2873. Against the euro, the pound fell 0.3% at 83.25 pence. But leveraged funds were slightly more positive about the British currency as they have added a small number of long positions on the pound in the week to Feb. 11, taking the total amount of longs at $1.71 billion.

Investors will be looking out for David Frost's speech later on Monday. Johnson's EU adviser will set out what Britain wants from its future relationship with the European Union. British consumers face higher prices and reduced availability of goods if the government fails to agree on pragmatic solutions with the bloc on regulatory checks at ports in any post-Brexit deal, the retail industry's lobby group warned on Monday.

Traders will be watching the February flash composite purchasing managers' index data due on Friday, which could serve as a guideline to the Bank of England's future monetary policy. The BoE left interest rates unchanged at 0.75% last month. Some market participants had expected the central bank to cut interest rates and loosen monetary policy.

"After the strong bounces in the January PMI data, the extent to which this is sustained in February will be key for UK rate sentiment," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

