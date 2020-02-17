Future Lifestyle Fashion plans to raise money

Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday said its board will meet on February 20 to consider a proposal to raise funds through issues of equity shares, bonds and other securities.

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on February 20 "to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds", Future Lifestyle Fashions said in a regulatory filing.

Without mentioning the amount to be raised, the Future group firm said the board may consider proposals for issuance of equity shares, bonds including debentures or any other equity based instruments / securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

