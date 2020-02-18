Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st April 2020, The Hnry Awards will aim to recognize creative talent and self-employed freelancers.

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers
The entries will be judged via a blind judging process, with the panel including Annie Ackerman, CEO of The Big Idea and Brendon McLean, Group Business Director of FCB, among others. Image Credit: Flickr

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealand's freelance and creative community, with $25,000 prize money up for grabs.

Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st April 2020, The Hnry Awards will aim to recognize creative talent and self-employed freelancers. Challenged with a month to submit a piece of work around the theme; 'what does independent earning mean to you?', entrants have a creative choice over their submissions, which can range from songs and videos to illustrations, designs, and sculptures.

James Fuller, CEO of Hnry, a company known for making financial administration easier for independent earners, says this award will give independent earners a chance to win some financial freedom as well as showcase their work and raise awareness of the industry as a whole.

"The Hnry Awards will aim to raise awareness of independent earners and showcase our country's top creative talent in front of industry experts. We want to hear and share the good, bad and the ugly of freelancing, contracting, or working several side hustles or gigs. Whether you've been a creative or freelancer for 10 years or 10 minutes, all entries will be considered equal," says James Fuller, CEO Hnry.

The entries will be judged via a blind judging process, with the panel including Annie Ackerman, CEO of The Big Idea and Brendon McLean, Group Business Director of FCB, among others.

Annie Ackerman has herself contracted for most of her working life and says the gig economy is "abuzz" at the moment, and that freelancing should be celebrated more.

"I'm a freelancer and proud. When you look at the creative arts, the kinds of people we engage with at The Big Idea, it's essentially populated by freelancers. They're the classic role models for how to make extraordinary things happen; people come together for a project, they know their roles, they blur boundaries, essentially working towards the end goal. One of the challenges freelancers face is how to stand out in a crowd. The Hnry Awards will celebrate and recognize creative talent and hard work," says Annie Ackerman, CEO, The Big Idea.

Creative judge, Brendon McLean, who says he "stumbled" from university straight into being self-employed, says self-employment is fraught with difficulties, but with over 400,000 New Zealanders classing themselves as self-employed, this growing segment of society needs to be recognized more.

"One of the challenges for freelancers is the confidence to actually take the leap and do it, or if you unexpectedly find yourself there, finding the confidence and support to embrace it. Anything that celebrates and helps build that confidence is a good thing. The Hnry mission is so on point," says Brendon McLean, Group Business Director of FCB.

Submissions open on February 24th and close on March 21st, 2020. The panel judges will name the 10 finalists on March 30th, with public voting to decide the top three. The winner will be announced on April 21st.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Bloemfontein South Africa, Feb 18 AFP Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished firs...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020