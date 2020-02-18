Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ median weekly rent rises 4 percent in Jan

Trade Me Property’s Aaron Clancy said the summer rental rush was in full swing and every region in the country experienced an annual lift in rent in January.

NZ median weekly rent rises 4 percent in Jan
“Wellington held on to the title of the most expensive region to rent in January after the median rent rose $25 per week, on last year to $575 per week.” Image Credit: Max Pixel

Tenants around the country started the New Year with record-breaking rents after the national median weekly rent rose 4 percent in January 2019, to a new high of $515 per week, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index.

Trade Me Property's Aaron Clancy said the summer rental rush was in full swing and every region in the country experienced an annual lift in rent in January. "We're seeing a huge demand for rental properties. Plenty of tenants kicked off 2020 by looking for a new place to rent after the number of inquiries across the country rose 86 percent in December 2019.

"Supply, on the other hand, simply isn't keeping up. In January we saw a 19 percent increase in the number of properties on-site when compared to December.

"It's a tough time of year to be a prospective tenant. As many moves back to the main students' hubs for the university year and a lot of tenancies come up for renewal, competition ramps up dramatically and rentals get snapped up fast. Tenants really need to put their best foot forward to stand out from the crowd and get the place they want."

Mr. Clancy said some of the provinces saw some strong double-digit growth. "Gisborne and Southland topped the charts for year-on-year growth, with the median weekly rent rising 36 percent and 21 percent respectively. Manawatu/Whanganui and Northland also saw strong annual growth with rents rising 12 percent and 11 percent respectively."

Wellington rents keep on rising

"Wellington held on to the title of the most expensive region to rent in January after the median rent rose $25 per week, on last year to $575 per week."

Mr. Clancy said there was a silver lining for tenants. "The number of properties available to rent in Wellington was up 6 percent last year and there were a few more options for those looking for a new rental.

"Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like this increase in supply will be enough to meet demand in the region with the number of inquiries up 9 percent on the year prior. "Taking a closer look at the Wellington region, Wellington City had the highest median weekly rent at $600 per week, followed by Porirua at $560 and Upper Hutt which reached a new record in January at $550 per week.

Mr. Clancy said Wellington continues to be the hottest region in the country for rentals. "New Zealand's most popular rental property in January was a two-bedroom house in Newtown which had 159 inquiries in the first two days onsite. The city suburb of Newtown was certainly a hot favorite for tenants in January with New Zealand's top three rental properties all in the area."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Bloemfontein South Africa, Feb 18 AFP Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished firs...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020