Maruti launches BS-VI compliant Ignis at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday launched BS-VI compliant version of its premium compact car Ignis priced between Rs 4.89-7.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Ignis is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes with a manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options, the company said in a statement.

"We have recognized an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. The model comes in four variants with a manual transmission option priced in the range of Rs 4.89-6.73 lakh, while the AGS options are tagged between Rs 6.13- 7.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said.

