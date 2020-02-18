Chandigarh University Working Towards Realizing the Dream of Make in India; Makes National Record in the Field of Research & Innovation

CHANDIGARH, India, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic status of a nation depends upon the efforts by the respective countries in the field of research and innovation. Developed nations such as US, Japan, Germany are amongst the top nations which have a major share in global innovation index, whereas countries like India lag behind and are dependent on such countries for new-age technologies. As per the data available from world intellectual property organization (WIPO) with more than 1.5 million patents filed, China leads the list of countries that have filed the maximum number of patents in 2019 which is followed by the USA with 0.6 million. India has been ranked 7th in this list with more than 50,000 patents being filed in 2019 with just a 2.3 % increase over the last year. The main reason attributed to the current situation is that India with 0.85% contribution of its GDP for R&D currently ranks 52nd amongst the nations which contribute a higher percentage of their GDP towards research and innovation.

Working with a mission to make India a self-reliant nation in developing new technologies and the acclaimed top position in global innovation index, Chandigarh University Gharuan has emerged as one of the leading university of the country which has filed the maximum number of patents in 2018-19.

According to the latest data released by the government of India's Office Controller General of patent design and trademarks for the year 2018-19, Chandigarh University, Gharuan has emerged as one of the leading universities with the highest number of 336 patents filed by its students and faculty. According to the statistics, 23 IITs have jointly filed 557 patents which is followed by 336 patents filed by Chandigarh University alone, followed by 239 patents filed by India's leading IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The fourth position in this list is held by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with 202 patents which is followed by PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) got the fifth rank by filing 135 patents.

While giving details about the patents filed by university students and faculty, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Vice-Chancellor Chandigarh University said, 'Department of Mechanical Engineering leads the university departments with 176 patents filed which are followed by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering with 59 patents and 44 patents by the Department of Computer Science." Understanding its Institutional Social Responsibility, students and faculty of Bio-Technology and Pharmacy at Chandigarh University is contributing to the field of research and has filled more than 25 patents in the field of Health Sciences and Medicine which is yet another way of contributing towards society, Vice-Chancellor added.

"Higher Education Institutions or Universities have a major role to play in the field of research which contributes towards the economic prosperity of any nation," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University. "We at Chandigarh University through our intensive R&D initiatives are trying to convert Make in India dream turn into a reality so that our country no longer has to be dependent on other nations like USA, Japan for the transfer of technology," he added. Due to robust work being undertaken by Core Research Groups, the number of patents filed by Chandigarh University has increased from 336 to 500 in 2019.

The campus of Chandigarh University hosts more than 30 ultra-modern R&D Labs and Innovation Centers established by top-notch companies such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, SAP Labs, IBM, Honda, Hyundai, Volvo-Eicher, Virtusa, IHG Academy, The Taj Academy, Piramal Foundation and others where students are given hands-on practical exposure on the new age technologies under the guidance of Industry Experts. The University has earmarked an annual budget of Rs. 6.5 crores for the Research & Innovation which is assigned to the Core Research Groups for the development of futuristic products and technologies.

